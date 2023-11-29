Shane Lynch to talk about his former life with Boyzone in Perth church Q&A

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Shane Lynch to talk about his former life with Boyzone in Perth church Q&A

The singer, who retired from showbusiness earlier this year, will switch on the church's Christmas lights.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Shane Lynch is evicted during the Celebrity Big Brother Final, held at Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire.
Shane Lynch is coming to Perth. Image: PA

Shane Lynch is to talk about his former life with Boyzone in a question-and-answer session at a Perth church.

The Irish singer, 47, announced earlier this year that he had quit the pop group – and showbusiness altogether – having become a born-again Christian.

He will switch on the Christmas lights at Perth’s Trinity Church of the Nazarene, York Place, on December 17 at 5.30pm.

Shane will then take part in a question and answer session about his Christian faith and his time in Boyzone, which has sold millions of records worldwide.

Shane Lynch to talk about Boyzone during Perth church event

In a recent interview, the father-of-two made some unsavoury claims about the music industry.

He told the Premier Christianity magazine: “I have been in rooms at the top of the top in which albums are preyed over demonically – music is preyed over demonically.

“That goes out to the world, to the radio stations and to the public.”

But he added: “The journey is so beautiful when you become born again.”

A community choir and puppet show will also feature at the church on December 17. A nativity play will take place that morning at 10.30am.

The Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Perth. Image: Supplied

Between December 18 and 22 there will be a light show outside the church from 4pm to 8pm and a cafe, from 6pm to 7.30pm, serving hot drinks, mulled wine and mince pies.

Entry to the Shane Lynch event is £5 with children getting in free, although they do require a ticket. All monies raised will go towards those suffering in the Gaza conflict.

Those wishing a ticket should call 01738 450475 or email abbey@souterinvestments.com.

Conversation