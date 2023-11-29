Shane Lynch to talk about his former life with Boyzone in Perth church Q&A

Shane Lynch is to talk about his former life with Boyzone in a question-and-answer session at a Perth church.

The Irish singer, 47, announced earlier this year that he had quit the pop group – and showbusiness altogether – having become a born-again Christian.

He will switch on the Christmas lights at Perth’s Trinity Church of the Nazarene, York Place, on December 17 at 5.30pm.

Shane will then take part in a question and answer session about his Christian faith and his time in Boyzone, which has sold millions of records worldwide.

In a recent interview, the father-of-two made some unsavoury claims about the music industry.

He told the Premier Christianity magazine: “I have been in rooms at the top of the top in which albums are preyed over demonically – music is preyed over demonically.

“That goes out to the world, to the radio stations and to the public.”

But he added: “The journey is so beautiful when you become born again.”

A community choir and puppet show will also feature at the church on December 17. A nativity play will take place that morning at 10.30am.

Between December 18 and 22 there will be a light show outside the church from 4pm to 8pm and a cafe, from 6pm to 7.30pm, serving hot drinks, mulled wine and mince pies.

Entry to the Shane Lynch event is £5 with children getting in free, although they do require a ticket. All monies raised will go towards those suffering in the Gaza conflict.

Those wishing a ticket should call 01738 450475 or email abbey@souterinvestments.com.