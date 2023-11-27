Stuart Malcolm reveals surprise phone call from ex-Arbroath boss as Lichties caretaker adds St Johnstone legend to coaching team

Arbroath caretaker manager Stuart Malcolm revealed former Lichties boss Dick Campbell and No 2 Ian Campbell phoned offering assistance ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Dunfermline.

The ex-Forfar Athletic manager feels it’s the “mark of good men” that the duo have picked up the phone in a time of need to.

Malcolm will be assisted by Arbroath’s head of recruitment Barry Sellars and St Johnstone legend Liam Craig and is looking to revive the performance levels that saw the Angus side win four on the trot in September.

The ex-title-winning Gayfield captain said: “First and foremost, I’m devastated for Dick, Pink [Ian Campbell], Rab Douglas and John Young. I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“Dick and Pink have helped me through my playing career. The things the manager has done for me over my short coaching career will never be repayable.

“I spoke to the both of them on Sunday and they’ve done their very best to help me for tomorrow’s game against Dunfermline. It’s the mark of good men that they’re willing to help out when needed.

“It’s a strange and difficult situation to be in because of where the coaches have taken the club, it’s also a change of direction for the chairman and the club as well.

“We just have to be professional and be ready for the games that lie ahead – football moves on quickly.”

Malcolm, who will remain in charge while Arbroath search for Campbell’s successor, also revealed how he ended up in the Gayfield hot seat.

He explained: “The chairman (Mike Caird) and Ewen West (vice-chairman) took me in and asked to help out – I said I would until the club concludes the process of hiring a new manager. The previous manager recommended me to Mike.

“It’s been a pretty hectic last 48 hours. It was a shock but it’s important we do the right things and get the boys prepared for a tough game at Dunfermline.

“We haven’t been at our best in the short-term since I’ve been in, we’ve probably not got to those performance levels – we have to take responsibility for that.

“The players have to step up and make sure there doing the right things as well. we need to try and get points in the next couple of games and make it an easier process for the new manager.

“It’s great that I have Barry (Sellars) and Liam (Craig in alongside me and we’ll be doing everything to get ready for what’s to come.”

This isn’t the first time Malcolm has been caretaker manager as he stepped into help East Kilbride when former Dundee star Brian Kerr departed to join Partick Thistle’s coaching staff.

As a result, he knows what’s required.

“I’ve been here before, I was in interim charge at East Kilbride when Brian left, I’ve got a bit of experience in this type of situation,” Malcolm said.

“It’s obviously different levels but it’s the same issues, it’s about doing the best job you possibly can and get the team ready.

“It’s not about me or anyone else, it’s about getting points for the club and players getting confidence back.”