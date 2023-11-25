Dick Campbell ‘steps down’ as Arbroath boss after shock Scottish Cup defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell ‘steps down’ as Arbroath boss after shock Scottish Cup defeat

Campbell and his coaching staff have parted company with the Gayfield club after seven years in charge.

By Sean Hamilton
Dick Campbell has left Arbroath after seven years in charge. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell has left Arbroath after seven years in charge. Image: SNS

Arbroath revealed Dick Campbell has “stepped down” as manager after Saturday’s shock Scottish Cup defeat at Spartans.

The Red Lichties crashed out of the tournament after a 2-1 defeat at Ainslie Park – their fifth loss in a row in all competitions.

Just 10 minutes after ful-time, the club announced Campbell and his staff’s departure, bringing to an end his seven-year spell in charge at Gayfield.

Dick Campbell alongside his No.2 Ian.
Former Arbroath boss Dick Campbell (right) with assistant Ian. Image: SNS

In a statement released online, Arbroath said: “Arbroath Football Club can confirm this evening that manager Dick Campbell, assistant manager Ian Campbell, and coaches Robert Douglas and John Young have stepped down from their positions.

“Having joined the club in 2016, they have served Arbroath Football Club with distinction over the past seven years, bringing many successes to the club, including the League Two and League One championships, and led the club to their fifth successive season of Championship football at Gayfield.

“The club wishes to place on record its sincere gratitude to Dick, Ian, Robert and John for all their wonderful efforts and service to Arbroath FC during arguably one of the most successful periods in the club’s history and wish them all the very best for the future.

“A further statement shall be released in due course.”

After a rocky start to the season, Arbroath won five on the spin through August and September to put themselves on the brink of their best run of victories in 22 years.

However, since losing the following game 3-2 to Inverness in Duncan Ferguson’s first match in charge of the Highlanders, the Lichties have managed just one win, away to Queen of the South in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Saturday’s defeat at League Two Spartans – following heavy defeats in recent weeks to Dundee United, Partick Thistle and The New Saints – appears to have been the final straw for both Campbell and Arbroath.

After taking charge at Gayfield almost eight years ago, Campbell led Arbroath to the League Two title in 2017 and the League One crown in 2019.

The 70-year-old – assisted by twin brother Ian – took the club to the verge of the Premiership play-off final in 2022, only to lose to Inverness on penalties in the semis.

Arbroath will now begin the hunt for a new boss tasked with maintaining their status as the top part-time side in the country.

Conversation