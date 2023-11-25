Dick Campbell ‘steps down’ as Arbroath boss after shock Scottish Cup defeat

Arbroath revealed Dick Campbell has “stepped down” as manager after Saturday’s shock Scottish Cup defeat at Spartans.

The Red Lichties crashed out of the tournament after a 2-1 defeat at Ainslie Park – their fifth loss in a row in all competitions.

Just 10 minutes after ful-time, the club announced Campbell and his staff’s departure, bringing to an end his seven-year spell in charge at Gayfield.

In a statement released online, Arbroath said: “Arbroath Football Club can confirm this evening that manager Dick Campbell, assistant manager Ian Campbell, and coaches Robert Douglas and John Young have stepped down from their positions.

“Having joined the club in 2016, they have served Arbroath Football Club with distinction over the past seven years, bringing many successes to the club, including the League Two and League One championships, and led the club to their fifth successive season of Championship football at Gayfield.

“The club wishes to place on record its sincere gratitude to Dick, Ian, Robert and John for all their wonderful efforts and service to Arbroath FC during arguably one of the most successful periods in the club’s history and wish them all the very best for the future.

“A further statement shall be released in due course.”

𝐀𝐫𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 – 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 pic.twitter.com/YJRZaZF4bR — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) November 25, 2023

After a rocky start to the season, Arbroath won five on the spin through August and September to put themselves on the brink of their best run of victories in 22 years.

However, since losing the following game 3-2 to Inverness in Duncan Ferguson’s first match in charge of the Highlanders, the Lichties have managed just one win, away to Queen of the South in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Saturday’s defeat at League Two Spartans – following heavy defeats in recent weeks to Dundee United, Partick Thistle and The New Saints – appears to have been the final straw for both Campbell and Arbroath.

After taking charge at Gayfield almost eight years ago, Campbell led Arbroath to the League Two title in 2017 and the League One crown in 2019.

The 70-year-old – assisted by twin brother Ian – took the club to the verge of the Premiership play-off final in 2022, only to lose to Inverness on penalties in the semis.

Arbroath will now begin the hunt for a new boss tasked with maintaining their status as the top part-time side in the country.