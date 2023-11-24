Michael McKenna insists Arbroath are top-half Championship outfit IF top stars are on pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Michael McKenna insists Arbroath are top-half Championship outfit IF top stars are on pitch

Lichties star believes his team-mates can turn their current run of form around.

By David Reid
Arbroath midfielder Michael McKenna.
Arbroath star Michael McKenna. Image: SNS

Michael McKenna insists Arbroath can be a top-end Championship club – but only if ALL their top stars are on the pitch.

The Lichties succumbed to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of The New Saints (TNS) last weekend without six key players, including captain Tam O’Brien.

The Gayfield skipper is expected to return for Saturday’s Scottish Cup clash with Spartans, but they will remain without Jermaine Hylton and Leighton McIntosh.

With Dick Campbell’s side looking to find their mojo again, McKenna hopes they can return to winning ways.

The 32-year-old said: “I’ve said this to people – I think a fully-fit Arbroath side is a top-end Championship club.

Michael McKenna celebrates scoring for Arbroath. Image: SNS

“We don’t have the depth of full-time teams and that shows. When we’re a weakened squad then we’re probably a League One club at best.

“We’ve trained well this week and there was a clear-the-air discussion at training – it’s the Scottish Cup which is motivation and at this level momentum is massive. There was a lot of reflection for us all on the bus back [from TNS}

“We started so well last weekend but we have to be more streetwise when the opposition’s on top, we have to manage it rather than capitulating two or three goals.

“There’s a lot of players learning this level I feel and need to learn the small details. For example, winning a header in the air thinking your job’s done isn’t enough, you have to go through and win it with intent.

‘Stand up to the test’

“You have to play the game with intent, if you do all the small things right then you’ll get success. If you slacken off then you’ll become a weak side, the small things within a game can cost you and that’s what’s happened in the last few weeks.

“We understand it with the position we’re in, every part-time team aspires to be us because of what we’ve achieved, we have to stand up to the test and make sure we’re not looked at as a scalp.

“Spartans are a good side and could definitely kick up the leagues, they have a bit of financial backing and it’s a well-run club but we’ll focus on ourselves.”

More from Football

Dundee and United have plenty at stake this weekend. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee can solidify top six credentials v Hibs while United must be…
Former St Johnstone striker Isaac Olaofe is hitting the net regularly with Stockport County.
Striker who lasted just 2 months at St Johnstone now key man at record-breaking…
Tony Docherty applauds the Dundee fans after seeing off Livingston at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee boss Tony Docherty backing 'outstanding' Dens Park fans to make difference against Hibs
Josh Mulligan is shown a red card by referee David Munro. Image: SNS
Panel finds only 3 VAR errors in Premiership - but TWO cost Dundee
Raith manager Ian Murray has led Rovers to a great start this season. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray addresses lack of reserve football at Raith Rovers and offers potential second…
Ross Docherty has been among the most key performers for United
What Ross Docherty return will bring Dundee United
Amadou Bakayoko (left) celebrates with Mo Sylla at full-time of Dundee's 4-0 demolition of St MIrren. Image: SNS
Amadou Bakayoko feeling love at Dundee as Dens Park boss quizzed on permanent switch
(L-R) MacLeod. Bisland, O'Donnell and Miller are all out on loan, with Bisland the only of the quartet eligible to play this weekend. Images: SNS / Phoenix Photography
The Dundee United Scottish Cup stance on loan stars that will leave 4 SPFL…
Jack Hamilton is congratulated by Raith ream-mate Jamie Gullan. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on what his Raith Rovers strike partner 'doesn't get enough credit for'
A celebrating Chris Hamilton, who has captained Dunfermline in recent weeks. Image: SNS.
Boyhood Dunfermline fan Chris Hamilton on banter with girlfriend's Raith-supporting family ahead of cup…

Conversation