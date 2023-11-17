Arbroath aim to fix ‘stupid mistakes’ in TNS cup clash as No 2 talks Welsh travel plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath aim to fix ‘stupid mistakes’ in TNS cup clash as No 2 talks Welsh travel plan

The Red Lichties face a long bus trip for SPFL Trust Trophy clash.

By David Reid
Arbroath assistant manager Ian Campbell. Image: SNS.
Ian Campbell says Arbroath aim to fix their “criminally stupid mistakes” against TNS in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

This weekend’s long trip to face the Welsh league side – which includes an overnight stay in Wrexham – offers plenty of incentive for the Lichties, with a semi-final place up for grabs.

And Arbroath’s assistant manager admits it’s an opportunity to bounce back from three disappointing defeats.

“We’re leaving Arbroath at lunchtime and should be down there for about six, we’ll get dinner then have a team meeting on Friday evening,” said Campbell.

“They’ll get a long lie on Saturday morning and we’ll set our stall on the way we want to play on the morning of the match.

Dick Campbell alongside his No.2 Ian.
“It’s important we start well, East Fife went down there in the last round. I watched the game back and they never got started until 60 minutes.

“We’re used to playing full-time teams and it will be an enterprising trip for us, it’s something different.

“We’ve done our homework on them, they’re a highly fancied side but we have to look to go there and get a result.

“We haven’t been playing poorly, we’re criminally giving away stupid mistakes every week which isn’t like us, I don’t think the performance against Airdrie was bad but the mistakes were criminal.

“It’s hard to understand why but we’ve dropped our standards in the last three or four games.

Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell wants to see the Licthies fix costly errors. Image: Arbroath FC.

“We’ve had a great week’s training and need to look to get back on the winning trail again, we’ve got two massive games in the cups over the next few weeks, we need a fighting spirit for those and we’re known for it.

“We’ll be up for our work, there are fans coming down as well which we’re acutely aware of and we don’t want to let them down.

“We’ll give them respect but there won’t be any fear from us.

“We’ve got to get back to winning ways and being a seriously tough team to beat, the travel isn’t the end of the world for us – there’s a place in a semi-final at stake and we’ll be up for it.”

