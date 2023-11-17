Inside Dundee’s American takeover 10 years on as ex-chairman talks family ties that boosted dark blue ‘Deefiance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Dundee’s American takeover 10 years on as ex-chairman talks family ties that boosted dark blue ‘Deefiance’

Former Dens Park chairman Bill Colvin has relived his time at the club.

By George Cran
Jetting in: John Nelms, Dundee's current managing director, meets Scot Gardiner and Bill Colvin at Dundee airport. Image: DCT/Gareth Jennings
From administration to Premiership top six in five years – Bill Colvin’s time at Dundee was one of the most eventful periods in the history of the club.

More than many others, fans of the Dens Park outfit are used to the highs and lows of being a football supporter.

As lows go, a second plunge into administration was a deep one.

And finishing sixth in the Premiership in 2015 is as high as the club have been this century.

So how did a lifelong Dunfermline fan based in the south of England become “addicted” to “Deefiance”, a key player in saving the club and then a big part of the American takeover 10 years ago?

Dundee chairman Bill Colvin presents club captain Gavin Rae with a memento for his 300th club appearance in 2014.

It all started with the tragic death of Colvin’s father-in-law Bill Gordon, a big Dundee supporter, coinciding with the club’s descent into administration for the second time in just over a decade.

“Very sadly Bill died when he was on holiday with us up in Scotland,” Colvin revealed in a wide-ranging interview with fan group Dee4Life.

“The following day, the club went into administration for the second time. We used to get the Courier delivered down here every day and it helped build the banter between Bill and I when Dundee were playing the Pars.

“We would read about how the club might not survive and think about how Bill would have felt about that. That got us thinking about using some of the money from his house to help his club live on.”

‘Addicted’

Eventually that money became a heftier and heftier sum as Colvin and his Dundee-supporting wife Pam got “hooked” on helping the club survive a 25-point deduction while in the First Division.

Somehow the team managed by Barry Smith survived in 2010/11, with that season embedded in club folklore as the “Deefiant” team ever since.

“It was unbelievable that we survived the points deduction,” Colvin added.

Leighton McIntosh celebrates his winner against Ross County that saw Dundee incredibly beat relegation.

“What Barry Smith – one of the nicest men I’ve ever met – did was incredible. Then you had Steve Martin’s son-in-law (Craig Robertson) being called up from the juniors, Neil McCann scoring that goal against Raith and Sean Higgins playing with steak in his boots.

“It was crazy.

“The longer the unbeaten run went on, the more addicted we got. It really is like a drug, isn’t it?

“I have so much respect for every one of those players who got us through. When Sparky (Leigh Griffiths) went to Wolves and when Craig Forsyth went down south they waived their fee so the club could keep the cash.

Dundee stars Leigh Griffiths and Gary Harkins celebrate. Image: DCT/Kim Cessford

“That was young guys giving up a substantial amount of money and I don’t think a lot of people know that.

“And there was everything that the supporters were doing. It was a real team effort to keep the club alive.”

Houston, we have an investor

Fans had come together to keep the club alive with the Dundee FC Supporters Society, now known as Dee4Life, taking a majority shareholding as the club exited administration in 2011.

Colvin would become a club director before the prospect of a deal to bring in American investment emerged.

Getting that deal done, however, was anything but straightforward.

Colvin and fellow directors Steve Martin and Ian Crichton resigned from the board as negotiations dragged on.

John Nelms and Bill Colvin at Dundee airport. Image: DCT/Gareth Jennings

They would then retake their positions once the sale to Football Partners Scotland, the company set up by now-chairman Tim Keyes and managing director John Nelms, was completed.

Colvin explained: “Back in those days I was going back and forward to Houston every two or three months on business, so (CEO) Scot Gardiner and Steve Martin flew over to Houston with me to meet Tim Keyes and John Nelms.

“My company had a box at Houston Dynamo so we took them to the game.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
Dundee chiefs Tim Keyes (left) and John Nelms (right) have owned the club for 10 years now. Image: SNS.

“It was something of a validation that all the Dynamo guys I introduced them to already knew them through John’s involvement with youth football there and Tim’s business background.

“I talked to banks, people that worked with them, advisors, accountants. It was clear they had money behind them and, to be honest, the prospect of having someone to share the load was appealing to me.

“Dundee fans had been absolutely unbelievable. They had put a lot of money in but when money is required overnight, you can’t just go and arrange a fundraiser so I was quite happy to see another investor in there.”

‘Things turned ugly’

He added: “Things did turn ugly in that period, but I certainly understood why they (DFCSS) were cautious.

“They had had to endure some fairly unusual owners, shall we say, who had made bold promises that didn’t materialise.

“Now they had people saying: ‘We’re going to put all this money in,’ and it was understandable they were wondering what the catch was.

“When John, Steve and I held meetings to appease fans who might have concerns, I was shocked at the number of people that turned up.

“At any club the fans keep it going and should be an integral part of it.

“I think it is important there are supporters’ organisations like Dee4Life looking out for fans and asking questions.

“I know from speaking to (Dee4Life director) Kenny Valentine how hard he and the current Dee4Life board are working to ensure Dundee fans have a voice so I would encourage as many as possible to join up.”

