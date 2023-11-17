‘Officer and a gentleman’: Retired RAF recruiter and Dundee English teacher Alastair Allan of Angus dies aged 91

Tribute has been paid to retired RAF flight lieutenant and Dundee High School teacher Alastair Allan who has died aged 91.

Mr Allan, described by The Royal British Legion Scotland as an “officer and a gentleman”, passed away on the evening of Tuesday November 14 at Finavon Care Home, Forfar.

Having served in the RAF from 1950 to 1970 before retraining as an English teacher, Mr Allan was a great supporter of the veterans community, of which he himself became part.

Entered a career in banking

Born in Edinburgh on March 15, 1932, Alastair left school and went into banking.

He was a member of the Associate Institute of Bankers for Scotland.

He joined the RAF through National Service, but stayed on as a regular for 20 years.

Flight Lieutenant Allan was posted to Egypt, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

At the end of his career in the RAF he was recruiting officer for Scotland in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

When he left the RAF in 1970, he went to Dundee University to study for a degree before going into teacher training.

He was an English teacher at Harris Academy from 1974 to 1985.

While there, he was the boys’ housemaster for Kinloch.

Then from 1985 to 1997, he taught English at Dundee High School where he was the sixth form master.

In 1996, he married Anne after they met at ballroom dancing in Lochee.

Both had been married before.

Did Alastair Allan have a family?

Alastair had a family of four children, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren, while Anne has a family of three children, 10 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In 2021, they celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Anne, 75, said her husband had benefitted greatly from Unforgotten Forces – a consortium of 15 organisations who support veterans.

Alastair was referred to Legion Scotland Veteran Community Support – part of Unforgotten Forces – by a third party who identified that Alastair was isolated and lonely.

He was matched with support volunteer Rev. Brian Dingwall, also from Edinburgh, who was amongst those who attended the birthday celebration.

What is Unforgotten Forces and how did it help Alastair Allan?

Unforgotten Forces was established in 2017 with a three- year grant of £4 million from the HM Treasury through the Aged Veterans Fund.

This made possible a range of new services, and enhancements to existing services, to better meet the health and wellbeing needs of veterans in Scotland.

Beneficiaries had to be 65 and over during the first three years before this was reduced to 60 and over.

In October 2020, the Scottish Government replaced the Aged Veterans Fund (latterly known as the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust) as funder of the Unforgotten Forces partnership.

The role of lead and co-ordinating partner was transferred from Poppyscotland to Age Scotland.

Tribute to Alastair Allan from The Royal British Legion Scotland

Last year, to mark Alastair’s 90th birthday, a surprise party was arranged by Peter Kerr, The Royal British Legion Scotland veterans community support co-ordinator for Angus, Perthshire and Fife Areas.

Mr Kerr said: “I have known Alastair since November 2021 (Legion Scotland, Veteran Community Support).

“It’s been a privilege to have supported him and Anne over the past two years.

“Once an officer always an officer, his decision making, thought process and communications were to the point and very matter of fact.

“I’m proud to have known him – an officer and gentleman. RIP Alastair.”

Mr Kerr said there will be an RAF presence at Mr Allan’s funeral.

Family and friends are invited to a public service on November 28 at 12 noon at Alexander Bain Funeralcare in Forfar.

This will be followed by a private burial for family only.

Mr Allan is survived by his wife Anne and family.