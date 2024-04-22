Kenneth Maclean obituary: ‘Inspirational’ former Perth Academy teacher

Kenneth Maclean, who died last month aged 79, has been described by those who knew him as “inspirational teacher” whose influence “extended far beyond the classroom”.

He will be remembered with great affection and in high regard by friends, colleagues and the many former pupils who attended his funeral on April 2.

Kenny, as he was known, was born in Edinburgh on June 21 1944, the only son of Kenneth and Elizabeth.

He attended Craiglockart Primary and won a scholarship for George Heriot’s School where his academic interests centred on history and geography.

Inspiration to pupils

Kenny continued his studies in the latter subject at Edinburgh University, gaining a first class honours degree and the Class Medal.

It was in this honours class that Kenny would meet his soulmate, Hazel Watson, and shortly after graduation they were married.

Having decided upon a career in teaching, he started out at Broughton High and then Craigmount in Edinburgh followed by a spell at Moray House.

In March 1977, he left “teaching teachers” for what he knew to be the more fulfilling role for him of educating young minds as the principal teacher of geography at Perth Academy where he remained until his retirement in 2003.

So sad to hear of the death of a legend. The kindest, funniest, warmest and wisest of men. As a new boy in the Perth Academy staff room at lunchtime I always tried to sit beside him and absorb all that wisdom. To be in his company was a joy. RIP Mr Kenneth McLean. https://t.co/w5W9wjAn8E pic.twitter.com/T80yAvfNyQ — PA Memorial (@PaMemorial) March 26, 2024

His geography teaching was driven by his knowledge, enthusiasm, humour and engagement, with classes that brought out the best in his pupils.

Many of them went on to do geography degrees, leading them to careers in a variety of associated fields.

Kenny’s output of geography teaching materials was not restricted to his own school.

He edited An Environmental Atlas of Perth and Perthshire’s Changing Landscape – both collaborations involving local teachers.

And he also co-authored a prolific series of geography textbooks with Norman Thompson of Moray House over a period of 30 years.

He contributed many articles to academic journals including that of the Scottish Association of Geography Teachers of which he was also an editor for several years and co-wrote The History of Geography Teaching in Scotland.

In fact he was in his academic element when he was researching and writing such articles and books.

Foreign trips

His contribution to geography education in Scotland was recognised by his Fellowship of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS) in 2009 and then the award of the Joy Tivy Educational Medal by the RSGS a decade later.

Kenny’s insistence that fieldwork should be an integral part of studies led him to start a Geography Club at the school which, due to the local topography and the fact high ground gave the best views of the surrounding landscape, soon became the Hill Walking Club, with three or more trips by coach or minibus staged during the summer term.

It also resulted in him leading more than 10 foreign trips – always labelled “educational excursions”, not “holidays” – to the Netherlands and the Black Forest.

As well as educational visits and walks from the base hotel, pupils were involved in groups to produce field studies of the local town or village.

With the advent of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at the school, both Kenny and Hazel came out to support the two to four day expeditions.

Kenny’s family originated from Wester Ross and he inherited a croft at Mellon Udrigle where the family had a caravan and spent many holidays.

The family home in Perth, known to classes as “Maclean Towers”, was always alive with laughter and fun shared with their children David and Fiona and ruled over by Hazel, known as “Lady Maclean”.

Sadly, Hazel, his soulmate, pre-deceased Kenny in 2021.

He is survived by David, Dawn and their children Ruairidh and Eilidh; by Fiona, Andy and their twins Calum and Lewis, and by surviving members of Hazel’s family.