Perth Leisure pool to fully reopen almost a month after contaminant forced closure

Perth Leisure Pool is set to fully reopen on Saturday after being closed for nearly a month.

All pools at the leisure centre were closed on October 26 after a contaminant was found in the water that can cause sickness.

Some areas of the pool reopened on November 2 after Live Active named cryptosporidium as the contaminant.

However, the water, flumes, monkey jungle and outdoor lagoon areas all remained closed.

The outdoor areas are still shut.

It comes after Live Active Leisure advertised for a pool technician job at the leisure facility.

Despite this, the company has categorically denied that the closure and job opportunity are linked.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently recruiting for a number of positions across Live Active Leisure at the moment.

“I can confirm that the maintenance technician post has categorically nothing to do with the recent pool closures at Perth Leisure Pool.”

The spokesperson added: “We’re delighted to announce that the flumes, indoor leisure water and monkey jungle at Perth Leisure Pool will reopen as normal from Saturday, November 18, at 10am.

“We’re extremely grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding during the recent period of closure and we’re really excited to welcome you back.

“If you are thinking of visiting Perth Leisure Pool please be aware that the outdoor section remains closed and do make sure you check out our timetables online before you travel.”