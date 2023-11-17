Perth Leisure pool to fully reopen almost a month after contaminant forced closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure pool to fully reopen almost a month after contaminant forced closure

All pools were closed after the discovery of a contaminant that can cause sickness.

By Kieran Webster
Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure Pool is set to reopen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Leisure Pool is set to fully reopen on Saturday after being closed for nearly a month.

All pools at the leisure centre were closed on October 26 after a contaminant was found in the water that can cause sickness.

Some areas of the pool reopened on November 2 after Live Active named cryptosporidium as the contaminant.

However, the water, flumes, monkey jungle and outdoor lagoon areas all remained closed.

The outdoor areas are still shut.

It comes after Live Active Leisure advertised for a pool technician job at the leisure facility.

Despite this, the company has categorically denied that the closure and job opportunity are linked.

The centre is due to reopen.

A spokesperson said: “We are currently recruiting for a number of positions across Live Active Leisure at the moment.

“I can confirm that the maintenance technician post has categorically nothing to do with the recent pool closures at Perth Leisure Pool.”

The spokesperson added: “We’re delighted to announce that the flumes, indoor leisure water and monkey jungle at Perth Leisure Pool will reopen as normal from Saturday, November 18, at 10am.

“We’re extremely grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding during the recent period of closure and we’re really excited to welcome you back.

“If you are thinking of visiting Perth Leisure Pool please be aware that the outdoor section remains closed and do make sure you check out our timetables online before you travel.”

Conversation