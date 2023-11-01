Perth Leisure Pool to partially reopen as contaminant revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool to partially reopen as contaminant revealed

The pool had been closed for six days.

By Kieran Webster
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool has been closed since Thursday last week. Image: Live Active Leisure

Perth Leisure Pool is to reopen after being closed for six days due to a contamination issue.

Operator Live Active Leisure closed the pool on Friday – originally saying this was due to staff shortages.

However, it was later revealed the pool was closed due to a contamination issue.

In an update on Wednesday, Live Active Leisure confirmed the pool was contaminated with cryptosporidium – a parasite that can cause sickness and diarrhoea.

The training pool and teaching pool will reopen on Thursday.

However, the leisure water, flumes, monkey jungle and outdoor lagoon areas will remain closed.

Swimming lessons will return as usual.

Parasite contaminates Perth pool

Live Active Leisure confirmed that “industry best protocols” have been carried out and the pool plant has undergone rigorous testing.

A spokesperson added: “Our pools have been closed since Thursday evening after we were alerted to the presence of cryptosporidium in the water.

Cryptosporidium can be passed in various ways from one person to another, including via pool water if persons who are unwell attend public swimming pools.

“Cryptosporidium is commonly present in the environment and can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps and a slight fever.

Perth Leisure Pool to remain closed until further notice.
Perth Leisure Pool will reopen on Thursday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Anyone can get this illness, but it is especially common in young children.

“Illness is usually mild and most cases will clear up without treatment.”

Cryptosporidium is resistant to chlorine at the level used in swimming pools, according to Live Active.

Live Active Leisure has also advised people who are unwell not to go swimming in the pool and tell staff of any “accidents” to prevent future contamination issues.

More from Perth & Kinross

Dunlop Park in Auchterarder
20-year-old charged after man 'exposed himself' in Auchterarder park
Isla Court, Alyth.
Hunt on for three suspects after serious assault in Alyth
Richard Box. Image: Facebook.
Teenage Angus predator found guilty of seven sexual crimes
Support staff from schools in Perth and Kinross go on strike
Date announced for new school strikes in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross
2
Evelina Stripeikyte.
Perthshire-based chef makes first appearance on MasterChef: The Professionals
Body of man found near Frarton Bridge in search for person by River Tay in Perth
Body found near Friarton Bridge in Perth as missing man's family informed
Kerrie-Anne Shaw and Sports Direct in Perth.
Jail for Perth shoplifter who doused Sports Direct worker with vodka and threatened to…
Kenneth Bisset.
Perthshire pensioner's solo sex act was broadcast on Facebook
South Inch Court, Perth.
Council shuts down Booking.com flat in 'very desirable' block overlooking Perth's South Inch
Lisa Mulholland and regulars at Zenith Fitness Training posing for naked calendar cover
Perth gym's nude calendar celebrates tragic mum's 'love yourself' mental health message

Conversation