Perth Leisure Pool to partially reopen as contaminant revealed

Perth Leisure Pool is to reopen after being closed for six days due to a contamination issue.

Operator Live Active Leisure closed the pool on Friday – originally saying this was due to staff shortages.

However, it was later revealed the pool was closed due to a contamination issue.

In an update on Wednesday, Live Active Leisure confirmed the pool was contaminated with cryptosporidium – a parasite that can cause sickness and diarrhoea.

The training pool and teaching pool will reopen on Thursday.

However, the leisure water, flumes, monkey jungle and outdoor lagoon areas will remain closed.

Swimming lessons will return as usual.

Parasite contaminates Perth pool

Live Active Leisure confirmed that “industry best protocols” have been carried out and the pool plant has undergone rigorous testing.

A spokesperson added: “Our pools have been closed since Thursday evening after we were alerted to the presence of cryptosporidium in the water.

“Cryptosporidium can be passed in various ways from one person to another, including via pool water if persons who are unwell attend public swimming pools.

“Cryptosporidium is commonly present in the environment and can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps and a slight fever.

“Anyone can get this illness, but it is especially common in young children.

“Illness is usually mild and most cases will clear up without treatment.”

Cryptosporidium is resistant to chlorine at the level used in swimming pools, according to Live Active.

Live Active Leisure has also advised people who are unwell not to go swimming in the pool and tell staff of any “accidents” to prevent future contamination issues.