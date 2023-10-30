Perth Leisure Pool closed until further notice as centre needs ‘remedial’ work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool closed until further notice as centre needs ‘remedial’ work

The pool shut on Thursday night after contamination was discovered.

By Chloe Burrell
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Leisure Pool is to remain closed until further notice as the centre needs more “remedial” work after contamination.

The pool shut on Thursday night after the unspecified contamination was discovered.

It was then confirmed on Friday that the pool would stay shut until at least Monday while work was carried out to clean the facilities.

But in a statement on Monday afternoon, operator Live Active Leisure said: “We regret to inform our customers that after completing the industry standard protocols and conducting further tests over the weekend, we have identified that further remedial action is required.

‘Extreme frustration’ as Perth Leisure Pool remains closed

“As a result, the pools will remain closed until further notice and will not reopen today (Monday) as planned.

“We appreciate that this is extremely frustrating for customers and apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“Customer safety remains our top priority and we want to assure you that our teams are working hard to enable our pools to open as soon as possible.

“The fitness gym and health suite (excluding jacuzzi) remain open.”

Update on swimming lessons at Perth Leisure Pool

The statement added: “We will provide further updates and an expected reopening date in due course.

“For customers in swimming lessons, our Learn to Swim programme runs over 50 weeks and delivers a minimum of 47 lessons in a calendar year.

“Refunds will be issued to those participants who receive less than 47 lessons.

No reopening date has been confirmed for Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Our swim team is working through this, and we are grateful for your patience and understanding at this time.

“Any activities booked and paid for in advance, e.g. adult and child or 1-2 lessons will be rolled over.”

Live Active Leisure has refused to comment further on the nature of the contamination or the work required.

Conversation