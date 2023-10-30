Perth Leisure Pool closed until further notice as centre needs ‘remedial’ work

Perth Leisure Pool is to remain closed until further notice as the centre needs more “remedial” work after contamination.

The pool shut on Thursday night after the unspecified contamination was discovered.

It was then confirmed on Friday that the pool would stay shut until at least Monday while work was carried out to clean the facilities.

But in a statement on Monday afternoon, operator Live Active Leisure said: “We regret to inform our customers that after completing the industry standard protocols and conducting further tests over the weekend, we have identified that further remedial action is required.

‘Extreme frustration’ as Perth Leisure Pool remains closed

“As a result, the pools will remain closed until further notice and will not reopen today (Monday) as planned.

“We appreciate that this is extremely frustrating for customers and apologise for the inconvenience caused.

“Customer safety remains our top priority and we want to assure you that our teams are working hard to enable our pools to open as soon as possible.

“The fitness gym and health suite (excluding jacuzzi) remain open.”

Update on swimming lessons at Perth Leisure Pool

The statement added: “We will provide further updates and an expected reopening date in due course.

“For customers in swimming lessons, our Learn to Swim programme runs over 50 weeks and delivers a minimum of 47 lessons in a calendar year.

“Refunds will be issued to those participants who receive less than 47 lessons.

“Our swim team is working through this, and we are grateful for your patience and understanding at this time.

“Any activities booked and paid for in advance, e.g. adult and child or 1-2 lessons will be rolled over.”

Live Active Leisure has refused to comment further on the nature of the contamination or the work required.