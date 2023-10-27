Perth Leisure Pool closed all weekend due to contamination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool closed all weekend due to contamination

Facility closed due to health and safety concerns over pool water quality.

By Neil Henderson
Perth leisure pool.
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Leisure Pool is to remain closed throughout the weekend and most of Monday due to water contamination.

Live Active Leisure confirmed the pool, shut at short notice on Thursday, will not reopen until “at least” Monday afternoon.

It follows the discovery on Thursday night of contamination to the swimming pool water, with the operator initially telling The Courier the closure was due to staff shortages.

Perth Leisure Pool to remain closed until at least Monday afternoon

However, in a statement released on its website on Friday, Live Active Leisure said: “We were alerted to a contamination of the swimming pool water at Perth Leisure Pool.

“Our customers’ safety is our top priority and in line with health and safety procedures, the swimming pool was immediately closed in order to allow us to follow appropriate protocols and complete further testing.

Perth Leisure Pool to remain closed until "at least" Monday
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Our pools remain closed whilst the testing is completed and they will not reopen until at least 3.45pm on Monday.

“All swimming lessons scheduled for Monday afternoon are due to go ahead as planned, however we will provide a further update on Monday morning.

“The Fitness Gym and Health Suite are open as normal.

“Customers should be assured that we are following rigorous industry standard protocols.

“This requires an increase in chemical levels and to allow all of the pool water to pass through the pool filtration system six times.”

Pool water to be chemically-balanced before reopening

It added: “The filters are then cleaned by removing water and topping up with fresh water.

“Finally, we ensure that pool water is chemically-balanced once again ready for reopening.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

The pool was forced to close earlier this month when a 71-year-old woman died at the facility.

At the beginning of the year, Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre were both saved from permanent closure at the 11th hour.

