Perth Leisure Pool closed all weekend due to contamination

Perth Leisure Pool is to remain closed throughout the weekend and most of Monday due to water contamination.

Live Active Leisure confirmed the pool, shut at short notice on Thursday, will not reopen until “at least” Monday afternoon.

It follows the discovery on Thursday night of contamination to the swimming pool water, with the operator initially telling The Courier the closure was due to staff shortages.

However, in a statement released on its website on Friday, Live Active Leisure said: “We were alerted to a contamination of the swimming pool water at Perth Leisure Pool.

“Our customers’ safety is our top priority and in line with health and safety procedures, the swimming pool was immediately closed in order to allow us to follow appropriate protocols and complete further testing.

“Our pools remain closed whilst the testing is completed and they will not reopen until at least 3.45pm on Monday.

“All swimming lessons scheduled for Monday afternoon are due to go ahead as planned, however we will provide a further update on Monday morning.

“The Fitness Gym and Health Suite are open as normal.

“Customers should be assured that we are following rigorous industry standard protocols.

“This requires an increase in chemical levels and to allow all of the pool water to pass through the pool filtration system six times.”

It added: “The filters are then cleaned by removing water and topping up with fresh water.

“Finally, we ensure that pool water is chemically-balanced once again ready for reopening.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused by this temporary closure and appreciate your patience and understanding.”

The pool was forced to close earlier this month when a 71-year-old woman died at the facility.

At the beginning of the year, Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre were both saved from permanent closure at the 11th hour.