Perth Leisure Pool shut on Friday due to staff shortages

Perth Leisure Pool is shut on Friday due to staff shortages.

A statement released on Thursday night confirmed the centre had shut at short notice.

The gym and health suite have reopened on Friday but the pool remains closed.

It has not been confirmed when the pool will reopen but staff at the centre confirmed it is shut on Friday.

A Facebook post said: “Perth Leisure Pool is currently closed.

Not enough staff to safely open Perth Leisure Pool

“Please follow social media and check the website for updates from tomorrow.

“The gym and health suite will reopen on Friday.”

A spokesperson for Live Active Leisure told The Courier: “Perth pool was closed due to staff absence and not having enough staff to safely open.”

The pool was forced to close earlier this month when a 71-year-old woman died at the facility.

At the beginning of the year, Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre were both saved from permanent closure at the 11th hour.