Some trains cancelled as wet weather hits Tayside and Fife – check if your service is affected

Some train services running through Tayside and Fife have been cancelled as more rain hits the region.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for Angus, Dundee, large parts of Perth and Kinross and northern areas of Fife until Sunday.

Passengers are being urged to check their journeys before travelling with alterations to a number of services.

ScotRail trains in Tayside and Fife disrupted by wet weather

ScotRail is not running any direct services between the central belt and Aberdeen or Inverness.

People travelling north from Edinburgh or Glasgow will need to change at Perth, for travel to Inverness, or Dundee, for travel to Aberdeen.

A shuttle train is running between Inverness and Perth, calling at all stations, but this could face delays due to a speed restriction.

The timings of this train are:

Inverness to Perth: 6.44am, 8.44am, 12.48pm, 2.50pm, 5.26pm, 8.23pm.

Perth to Inverness: 8.11am, 10.03am, 11.56am, 2.59pm, 4.17pm, 7.03pm, 8.57pm.

A shuttle train is also running between Aberdeen and Dundee, calling at all stations, but again subject to delay.

The timings are:

Aberdeen to Dundee: 5.40am, 7.40am, 9.40am, 11.40am, 1.40pm, 3.40pm, 5.40pm, 7.40pm, 9.40pm.

Dundee to Aberdeen: 5.39am, 7.45am, 9.45am, 11.30am, 1.45pm, 3.30pm, 5.45pm, 7.30pm, 9.45pm.

Live updates are available on the ScotRail network map.

Most LNER services cancelled

LNER services are also subject to significant disruption with passengers urged to defer their travel plans.

The operator is not running trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen until the end of Sunday.

An LNER statement said: “Any customers who choose to travel in the affected areas are strongly advised to check any services before beginning to travel.

“Trains to/from Inverness are expected to run as scheduled, however delays of up to 30 minutes are expected in both directions.

“Extremely limited rail replacement services are in operation between Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

“These will run subject to weather conditions which will be monitored throughout the day.

“There is no ticket acceptance in place with any other operator.”