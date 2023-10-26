Some trains cancelled as wet weather hits Tayside and Fife – check if your service is affected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Some trains cancelled as wet weather hits Tayside and Fife – check if your service is affected

ScotRail and LNER services are being disrupted all weekend.

By Andrew Robson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
LNER have cancelled services in the region due to the weather. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Some train services running through Tayside and Fife have been cancelled as more rain hits the region.

A yellow warning for rain is in place for Angus, Dundee, large parts of Perth and Kinross and northern areas of Fife until Sunday.

Passengers are being urged to check their journeys before travelling with alterations to a number of services.

ScotRail trains in Tayside and Fife disrupted by wet weather

ScotRail is not running any direct services between the central belt and Aberdeen or Inverness.

People travelling north from Edinburgh or Glasgow will need to change at Perth, for travel to Inverness, or Dundee, for travel to Aberdeen.

A shuttle train is running between Inverness and Perth, calling at all stations, but this could face delays due to a speed restriction.

The timings of this train are:

Inverness to Perth: 6.44am, 8.44am, 12.48pm, 2.50pm, 5.26pm, 8.23pm.

Perth to Inverness: 8.11am, 10.03am, 11.56am, 2.59pm, 4.17pm, 7.03pm, 8.57pm.

ScotRail services across Tayside and Fife will face disruption over the weekend amid the weather
Scot Rail passengers are facing disruption. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A shuttle train is also running between Aberdeen and Dundee, calling at all stations, but again subject to delay.

The timings are:

Aberdeen to Dundee: 5.40am, 7.40am, 9.40am, 11.40am, 1.40pm, 3.40pm, 5.40pm, 7.40pm, 9.40pm.

Dundee to Aberdeen: 5.39am, 7.45am, 9.45am, 11.30am, 1.45pm, 3.30pm, 5.45pm, 7.30pm, 9.45pm.

Live updates are available on the ScotRail network map.

Most LNER services cancelled

LNER services are also subject to significant disruption with passengers urged to defer their travel plans.

The operator is not running trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen until the end of Sunday.

An LNER statement said: “Any customers who choose to travel in the affected areas are strongly advised to check any services before beginning to travel.

An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge. Image: PA

“Trains to/from Inverness are expected to run as scheduled, however delays of up to 30 minutes are expected in both directions.

“Extremely limited rail replacement services are in operation between Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

“These will run subject to weather conditions which will be monitored throughout the day.

“There is no ticket acceptance in place with any other operator.”

