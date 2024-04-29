Fife rapist who ‘believed sex was his right’ jailed for nine years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife rapist who ‘believed sex was his right’ jailed for nine years

Scott Tullis targeted three people in his vile attacks over 12 years.

By Vic Rodrick
Scott Tullis.
Scott Tullis.

A rapist from Fife who was said to regard sex with women as “his right” has been caged for nine years.

Scott Tullis will remain under close supervision for four years following his release from prison because of the risk he poses to women.

He was also told his name would remain on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and he was banned from approaching or contacting two of his victims – one of them a 13-year-old girl – for the next 15 years.

Tullis, 31, was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on Monday after earlier being convicted of attacking two women – one of them multiple times – and indecently assaulting the teenager.

Teenage sexual assault

A jury at Stirling High Court heard the accused was just 16 himself when he targeted his youngest victim in 2009.

Now 28, she said she “hadn’t even kissed a boy before” when “muscular” Tullis “cornered” her in a wooded clearing in Burntisland.

She tried to shove him off but he put his hand behind her neck and sexually assaulted her on a rock.

He told her not to tell anyone, before getting on a motorbike and riding away.

“In shock, in panic and very upset” the girl went quickly to the home of a school friend who lived nearby.

Later on the night of the incident in July 2009 she told her mother, who phoned police.

‘A man without boundaries’

Tullis, now an air conditioning engineer, went on to repeatedly rape another woman at addresses in Cardenden, Methil and Ballingry and Comrie.

Between 2015 and 2020, the jury was told he raped her twice while she was asleep and incapable of giving consent and on other occasions when she was awake.

The woman gave evidence he physically assaulted, threatened and abused her and “persistently” and repeatedly demanded sex.

Now 34, she said Tullis was “a man without boundaries, a man without shame, who believed sex was his right”.

Tullis attacked his third victim, a 22-year-old female, in Kirkcaldy in April 2021, seizing her by the neck, biting her thigh, raping her and headbutting her in the face.

She recalled that she felt her “eyes roll back in her head” when he compressed her neck.

The court heard Tullis had been charming to his victims at first, before going on to “display his true colours as a violent sexual abuser”.

Shock in courtroom

Jurors deliberated for two full days before finding the father from Methil guilty of five charges of rape, one of indecent assault, one of assault to injury, one of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner and one of engaging in a course of domestic abuse.

A charge of assaulting the 22-year-old woman to the danger of her life by compressing her neck was found not proven.

Tullis was also acquitted of another charge of assault after the jury found him not guilty.

Allan MacLeod, defending, said Tullis had never been in jail before and did not have any previous convictions for sexual offending.

Relatives of the accused reacted with shock and surprise in the courtroom when Judge Lord Young handed down the lengthy prison sentence.

