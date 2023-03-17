Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a year

By Emma Duncan and Matteo Bell
March 17 2023, 10.15am Updated: March 17 2023, 11.15am
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure

Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre will remain open for at least another year after an 11th hour rescue from closure.

Live Active Leisure (LAL), the arms-length body which owns and operates both facilities, had previously suggested closing both due to rising energy prices.

Closure was suggested ahead of the leisure body’s 2023/24 budget meeting, held on Thursday afternoon.

It has now been confirmed both facilities will be saved for another year.

Directors agreed to use reserves – essentially the body’s rainy day fund – to keep the centres running, but warned this “may not be feasible” in future.

Curling at the Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

David Maclehose, chairperson of Live Active Leisure, confirmed the decision on Friday morning.

He said: “I am pleased to advise the board unanimously agreed a range of measures that will mitigate the pressures faced in the coming financial year without the need to close these or any of the other venues owned and operated by the company.

“I’m equally pleased that none of the measures agreed require any redundancies within our skilled and dedicated workforce who work tirelessly to create opportunities for the people of Perth and Kinross to lead healthy and active lives.”

We need your support more than ever. Please use your local venue as often as you can

 

But Mr Maclehose warned of price increases on LAL products and activities.

He added: “Unfortunately, to preserve venues and services, we have reluctantly taken the decision to put our prices up by more than we would have liked.

“Therefore, customers can expect to see increases of 10-15% on most of our products with additional increases on selected activities.

“However, to protect those customers who are most disadvantaged, our charges to those who are in receipt of a concession will be frozen at current levels.”

Curlers including Jill Ypung (left) and Alay Milne feared for the future of local clubs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He also said the use of reserves to keep the centres running does not protect from the ongoing cost of living crisis, adding “the board of directors agreed to allocate funds from our limited reserves to maintain existing services.

“Whilst this helps the immediate pressures for the coming financial year, it does not remove them, and the allocation of reserves may not be feasible to repeat in future years.

“Whilst I appreciate these are difficult times, we need your support more than ever, and therefore I would urge anyone who values the provision of our public leisure services to please use your local venue as often as you can.”

Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council protected the leisure group’s funding in its own budget but it was feared that it would not be enough to keep the two sites running due to soaring energy costs.

Plans to replace both the Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool with a new facility – PH20 – are currently on hold.

Council leader Grant Laing, said: “I welcome LAL’s decision and look forward to working together with them and coming to a more sustainable future for sports in Perth and Kinross.

“We will continue to review how everything in Perth and Kinross is delivered and look for more sustainable ways things can be delivered for our residents.”

Petitions to save Perth pool and Dewars Centre

The decision to keep the facilities comes after backlash from residents of Perth and beyond.

Chris Ness, a father who was concerned about where his son will learn to swim, started a petition demanding the leisure pool be saved.

Chris Ness, with son Lucas (4), is petitioning to keep Perth Leisure Pool open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Another petition to save Dewars Centre was started by Jill Young, chairperson of Perth Junior Curling Club.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year's annual music extravaganza
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Red Nose Day pictures: Comic Relief fun in Tayside and Fife through the years
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
7 Perth eateries with the most impressive wine lists to try out
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Councillors grant appeal for Crieff cinema, community radio hub and bistro
exteriors of Perth and Dundee leisure swimming pools.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Perth swimming pools deserve same government protection as those in…
Jilly MacKay.
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
Dundee Knifeman Gary Goddard.
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Traitors star Alan Cumming to appear at 'exclusive' Perth event

Most Read

1
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Perthshire farmer invests £87.5m in JCB’s biggest-ever UK order
2
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
3
Anna Gwizdalska.
Perth mum who is plagued by drug dealers still on housing waiting list three…
4
‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’
15
5
Miller Hendry chairman John Thom and Lindsays managing partner Alasdair Cummings.
Dundee law firm Lindsays adds 50 staff after merger with Tayside rival
6
Brendan McCluskey.
Teenager caught with knife in busy Perth shopping centre
7
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club in Perth into 200 homes.
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for 200 homes
2
8
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses contract situation at Dens Park and transfer link to…
9
Rothesay House, Glenrothes
Demolition among options for prominent Glenrothes town centre council building
2

More from The Courier

Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Dundee skating stars and British No 1s Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby open up…
The Dunfermline hospice petition was launched by MSP Claire Baker.
Petition launched to save Dunfermline hospice from closure
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Recipes: Treat your mum to a tasty breakfast or brunch in bed this Mother’s…
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Theft of cars in St Andrews and Methil could be linked
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Political heavyweights and Scottish comedy stars to speak at Adam Smith tercentenary event
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Obituary: Dundee Bonnetmaker, solicitor David Reid, 85
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
REVIEW: A cellist so talented it is simply outrageous
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
A chilling ghost story comes to Dundee Rep
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
GIG GUIDE: LexFest at Church, tribute act at the Green, and that's for starters
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Live Active Leisure
Niel Gow Festival in full swing this weekend

Editor's Picks

Most Commented