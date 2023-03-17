Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre saved from closure – but only for a year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth Leisure Pool and Dewars Centre will remain open for at least another year after an 11th hour rescue from closure.

Live Active Leisure (LAL), the arms-length body which owns and operates both facilities, had previously suggested closing both due to rising energy prices.

Closure was suggested ahead of the leisure body’s 2023/24 budget meeting, held on Thursday afternoon.

It has now been confirmed both facilities will be saved for another year.

Directors agreed to use reserves – essentially the body’s rainy day fund – to keep the centres running, but warned this “may not be feasible” in future.

David Maclehose, chairperson of Live Active Leisure, confirmed the decision on Friday morning.

He said: “I am pleased to advise the board unanimously agreed a range of measures that will mitigate the pressures faced in the coming financial year without the need to close these or any of the other venues owned and operated by the company.

“I’m equally pleased that none of the measures agreed require any redundancies within our skilled and dedicated workforce who work tirelessly to create opportunities for the people of Perth and Kinross to lead healthy and active lives.”

But Mr Maclehose warned of price increases on LAL products and activities.

He added: “Unfortunately, to preserve venues and services, we have reluctantly taken the decision to put our prices up by more than we would have liked.

“Therefore, customers can expect to see increases of 10-15% on most of our products with additional increases on selected activities.

“However, to protect those customers who are most disadvantaged, our charges to those who are in receipt of a concession will be frozen at current levels.”

He also said the use of reserves to keep the centres running does not protect from the ongoing cost of living crisis, adding “the board of directors agreed to allocate funds from our limited reserves to maintain existing services.

“Whilst this helps the immediate pressures for the coming financial year, it does not remove them, and the allocation of reserves may not be feasible to repeat in future years.

“Whilst I appreciate these are difficult times, we need your support more than ever, and therefore I would urge anyone who values the provision of our public leisure services to please use your local venue as often as you can.”

Perth and Kinross Council protected the leisure group’s funding in its own budget but it was feared that it would not be enough to keep the two sites running due to soaring energy costs.

Plans to replace both the Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool with a new facility – PH20 – are currently on hold.

Council leader Grant Laing, said: “I welcome LAL’s decision and look forward to working together with them and coming to a more sustainable future for sports in Perth and Kinross.

“We will continue to review how everything in Perth and Kinross is delivered and look for more sustainable ways things can be delivered for our residents.”

Petitions to save Perth pool and Dewars Centre

The decision to keep the facilities comes after backlash from residents of Perth and beyond.

Chris Ness, a father who was concerned about where his son will learn to swim, started a petition demanding the leisure pool be saved.

Another petition to save Dewars Centre was started by Jill Young, chairperson of Perth Junior Curling Club.