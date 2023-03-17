Political heavyweights and Scottish comedy stars to speak at Adam Smith tercentenary event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert Peston, Ed Balls and stars of BBC comedy Two Doors Down are set to help Kirkcaldy celebrate the 300th anniversary of the town’s most famous son, Adam Smith.

The Adam Smith Global Foundation has released a programme of events this summer to commemorate the economist and philosopher.

Born in the Fife town in June 1723, Smith’s work has left many dubbing him the ‘father of economics’.

The tercentenary celebrations kick off on Friday May 12 when former Labour MP Ed Balls will be speaking with Larry Summers.

A former president of Harvard University, Summers held the role of treasury secretary during Bill Clinton’s time as President.

He also served under Barack Obama, working as the head of council of economic advisers.

Joining the pair during the event is Stephanie Flanders, a journalist and current head of Bloomberg News Economics.

What else is taking place?

After a short break, a jam-packed programme will continue from June 5 to 11.

Following a celebration of Smith’s baptism at the Old Kirk, a garden party and conversation with author Alexander McCall Smith continue the celebrations.

A series of academic talks will be held with university professors from across Scotland and further afield offering their views on topics ranging from economics to culture.

For the kids, the Tall Tales programme will offer the chance to get creative with drawings, readings and Lego building.

The programme ends with a performance by soul band Lights Out by Nine.

Sally McKenzie, chairperson of the ASGF, and Arabella Weir, creative director, said in a joint statement: “We are delighted to be celebrating the tercentenary of Adam Smith’s birth here in Kirkcaldy.

“Our exciting and comprehensive programme includes our annual lecture, to be delivered this year by Robert Peston, Elaine C Smith and Arabella Weir from Two Doors Down, who will take centre stage on the Saturday evening.

“We also have an academic lecture programme comprising philosophy, economics, culture and education from national and international prestigious guests.

“We believe there is something for everyone over the week’s events, and we welcome all our guests on the momentous occasion celebrating Kirkcaldy’s most famous son, Adam Smith.”

Tickets and a full programme can be found on the Adam Smith Global Foundation website.