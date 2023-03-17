Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year’s annual music extravaganza

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of musicians have been starring in the annual Perform in Perth event.

For the past fortnight the music extravaganza has taken place at venues throughout the Perth area.

The event, now in its 99th year, sees children as young as six joining adults in a series of competitions involving many different disciplines.

These have involved performances of fiddles, harps, trumpets, bagpipes and drums.

There has also been dancing, baton twirling and poetry recitals.

Soloists, choirs and other performers have also been taking to the stage.

Venues have included St John the Baptist Church, Elim Pentecostal Church, Bankfoot Church Centre, North Inch Community Campus, Perth Concert Hall and the St Leonard’s Church building, on the corner of Scott Street and Marshall Place.

The event hosted around 2,800 performers.

These are the results from the event.

Pictures

Here are some of the best pictures from the Perform in Perth fortnight.