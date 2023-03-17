Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year’s annual music extravaganza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perform in Perth: 21 pictures from this year’s annual music extravaganza

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
March 17 2023, 11.28am
Winners of the Helen Farquhar Trophy from Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Winners of the Helen Farquhar Trophy from Julie Young Dancers for Scottish Country Dancing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Thousands of musicians have been starring in the annual Perform in Perth event.

For the past fortnight the music extravaganza has taken place at venues throughout the Perth area.

The event, now in its 99th year, sees children as young as six joining adults in a series of competitions involving many different disciplines.

These have involved performances of fiddles, harps, trumpets, bagpipes and drums.

There has also been dancing, baton twirling and poetry recitals.

Soloists, choirs and other performers have also been taking to the stage.

Venues have included St John the Baptist Church, Elim Pentecostal Church, Bankfoot Church Centre, North Inch Community Campus, Perth Concert Hall and the St Leonard’s Church building, on the corner of Scott Street and Marshall Place.

The event hosted around 2,800 performers.

These are the results from the event.

Pictures

Here are some of the best pictures from the Perform in Perth fortnight.

The Julie Young Singers in class 077. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Iona Johnston with the trophy won by Newhill Primary in class 065 at St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields, Marshall Place, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Kinnoull Primary who were awarded a First Class Certificate in Class 064. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Adjudicator Libby Crabtree. March 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Craigclowan Concert Choir, who won the Millennium Trophy in Class 064. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Advertising banner at the entrance to St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields, Marshall Place, Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Calum-James Bulloch (Morrison’s Academy, Crieff) winner of class 38 Bagpipes (Strathspey Reel) under 15s and well as class 35 Novice Bagpipes under 13s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Hamish Stephens (Newhill Primary School, Blairgowrie), winner of class 37 – Bagpipes Under 15s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Competitors from Julie Young Dancers during the Scottish Country Dancing class at Bankfoot Church Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Class 285/316 – at the front is Matthew Gibb (Kinross Primary School), alongside Murray Fletcher (left from 25th Stirling Boy’s Brigade from Dunblane) and right is Rowan Touch (St John’s Academy). They took part in the Trumpet/Cornet/Horn/Tuba Solo (level 4). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Lydia Escott (Perth Academy) winner of class 286 Trumpet Solo (level 5). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Hanna Braithwaite (Perth Academy) – winner of class 296 B flat Euphonium/Baritone Horn Solo (level 5). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Eoin Robertson (Robert Douglas Memorial School) – winner of class 295 B flat Euphonium/Baritone Horn Solo (level 4). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dollar Academy Prep Choir with the Robert Brough Silver Chalice trophy that they won. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Julie Young Singers in class 077. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Craigclowan Concert Choir – winners of the Millennium Trophy in Class 064. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Craigclowan Concert Choir conductor Sue Clark. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Craigclowan Concert Choir. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Kinnoull Primary who were awarded a First Class Certificate in Class 064. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Competitors from Julie Young Dancers during the Scottish Country Dancing class 8 – The Merry Reapers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

