Perform in Perth: All the results as thousands enjoy annual music showcase

Thousands of musicians have been starring in the annual Perform in Perth event.

For the past fortnight the annual music festival has taken place at venues throughout the Perth area.

The event, now in its 99th year, sees children as young as six joining adults in a series of competitions involving many different disciplines.

These involve performances of fiddles, harps, trumpets, bagpipes and drums.

There is also dancing, baton twirling and poetry recitals.

Soloists, choirs and other performers have also been taking to the stage.

Packed fortnight of events

Proceedings began on Monday, March 6 with a full day of Gaelic competitions in St John the Baptist Church in Princes Street.

This was followed by a day of percussion in the Elim Pentecostal Church, also in Princes Street.

There were then two days of speech back at St John the Baptist Church.

On Friday there was a full schedule of pipe band solos and Scottish country dancing in Bankfoot Church Centre.

The first week concluded with a morning of baton twirling in North Inch Community Campus on Saturday, 11 March.

This week began in Perth Concert Hall, with solos in the Norie-Miller Studio, and bands and orchestras in the Gannochy Auditorium.

The remainder of the week sees events in the St Leonard’s Church building, on the corner of Scott Street and Marshall Place.

By the time the event closes, around 2,800 performers will have been involved.

Results

The results up to Tuesday, March 14 are listed below.

On Friday we will publish a picture gallery from the Perform in Perth fortnight.

Scottish Country Dancing

008 SCD, Girls Only or Mixed Teams – aged 8 & under, other than school teams:

1 Julie Young Dancers ( A ), 85;

2 Julie Young Dancers ( B ), 84.

009 SCD, Girls Only or Mixed Teams, aged 10 & under, other than school teams:

1 Julie Young Dancers ( B ), 88;

2 Julie Young Dancers ( A ), 86.

011 SCD, Mixed Teams or Boys only – aged 12 & under, other than school teams:

1 Julie Young Dancers, 89.

013 SCD, Teams aged 16 and under:

1 Julie Young Dancers ( B ), 91;

2 Julie Young Dancers ( A ), 89.

014 SCD, Teams aged 18 and under:

1 Julie Young Dancers, 90.

Pipe Band Solos

034 Practice Chanter:

1 Finn Wilson, The Community School of Auchterarder;

2 Johnny Spinks, Newton Primary, Dunblane;

3 Findlay Bell, Craigclowan School.

035 Novice Bagpipes, under 13:

1 Calum-James Bulloch, Morrison’s Academy;

2 Harris Cooper, Comely Park Primary, Falkirk;

3= Finlay Gray, Comely Park Primary;

3= Robbie McCall, Falkirk High School.

036 Novice Bagpipes, 13 and over:

1 Oliver Gordon, Craigclowan School;

2= Archie Campbell, Strathallan School;

2= Robert Ferguson, Strathallan School;

3= Fergus Bain, Strathallan School;

3= James Soppit, Strathallan School.

037 Bagpipes (March), under 15:

1 Hamish Stephens, Newhill Primary School;

2 James Silcock, Falkirk High School;

3= Magnus Cooper, Falkirk High;

3= Calum-James Bulloch, Morrison’s Academy.

038 Bagpipes (Strathspey & Reel), under 15:

1 Calum-James Bulloch, Morrison’s Academy;

2 James Silcock, Falkirk High School;

3 Robbie McCall, Falkirk High School.

039 Bagpipes (Jig), under 15:

1= Magnus Cooper, Falkirk High;

1= James Silcock, Falkirk High School;

2 Archie Campbell, Strathallan School;

3 Hamish Stephens, Newhill Primary School.

040 Bagpipes (March, Strathspey & Reel), 15 to 17:

1 Harry Turner, Strathallan School;

2 Annabel Charlton, St John’s RC Academy, Perth;

3 Lennox Munro, Kinross High School.

041 Bagpipes (Jig), 15 to 17:

1 Annabel Charlton, St John’s RC Academy, Perth;

2 = Lennox Munro, Kinross High School;

2 = Harry Turner, Strathallan School; 3 Carter Roberts, Strathallan School.

042 Bagpipes (March, Strathspey & Reel), 18 and over:

1 Katie Duthie;

2 Bryan Sinclair.

043 Bagpipes (Jig), 18 and over:

1 Katie Duthie;

2 Bryan Sinclair.

045 Drumming on Pad, 11 and over:

1 Jack Brodie, Strathallan School;

2 Matthew McGregor, Strathallan School;

3 Struan Murray, Craigclowan School.

046 Novice Snare Drum:

1 Zac Lawson, Strathallan School;

2 Alfie Poutney, Strathallan School;

3 Isobel Wake, Strathallan School;.

047 Snare Drum (March):

1 = Fionn Todd, Strathallan School;

1 = Lucy Ward, Strathallan School;

2 = Isabella Angus, Strathallan School;

2 = Bertie Macfarlane, Strathallan School.

049 Novice Tenor Drum:

1 Madeleine Ettle, Strathallan School;

2 Surina Curley, Strathallan School.

Percussion

323 Snare Drum Solo (Level 1):

1 Brodie Oswald, Perth Grammar, 84;

2 Elizabeth McLean, Goodlyburn Primary, 83;

3 James McLean, Goodlyburn Primary, 82.

324 Snare Drum Solo (Level 2):

1 Cameron Coupar, Blairgowrie High, 88;

2 Guy Hall, 25th Stirling (Dunblane) Boys’ Brigade, 83.

325 Snare Drum Solo (Level 3):

1 Andrew Robertson, Kinross PS, 87;

2 = Amy Schofield, Kinross High School, 83;

2 = Calum McBean, Breadalbane Academy, 83;

2 = Alexander Speed, TCS of Auchterarder, 83.

326 Snare Drum Solo (Level 4):

1 Rory Abel, Kinross High School, 85.

327 Snare Drum Solo (Level 5):

1 Noah Scott, Perth High, 87;

2 Zoë Neave, Kinross High School, 86;

3 Megan Horne, Perth High School, 83.

329 Snare Drum Solo (Open):

1 Eva Seba, TCS of Auchterarder, 89;

2 = Joseph Charlton, Pitlochry High School, 87;

2 = Caleb Scott, Perth High, 87.

330 Xylophone Solo (Level 1):

1 Joshua Patterson, TCS of Auchterarder, 87.

332 Xylophone Solo (Level 3):

1 Orlaith Napier, Blairgowrie High, 86;

2 Calum McBean, Breadalbane Academy, 84.

333 Xylophone Solo (Level 4):

1 Zoë Neave, Kinross High School, 84;

2 Patience Loudon, St John’s Academy, 83.

334 Xylophone Solo (Level 5):

1 Noah Scott, Perth High, 86;

2 Amy Schofield, Kinross High School, 85.

335 Xylophone Solo (Advanced):

1 = Megan Horne, Perth High School, 87;

1 = Kirk Robb, Perth Academy, 87.

336 Xylophone Solo (Open):

1 Eva Seba, Community School of Auchterarder, 87;

2 Caleb Scott, Perth High, 86.

337 Timpani Solo (Level 1):

1 Brodie Oswald, Perth Grammar, 84.

338 Timpani Solo (Level 2):

1 Andrew Robertson, Kinross PS, 88.

341 Timpani Solo (Level 5):

1 Evie Annan, Blairgowrie High School, 86;

2 Zoë Neave, Kinross High School, 84.

344a Drum Kit Solo (Level 1):

1 Calum-James Bulloch, Morrison’s Academy, 86;

2 = Elizabeth McLean, Goodlyburn Primary, 85;

2 = Skye Robertson, Perth Grammar, 85;

3 Isla Burns, Perth High School, 84.

344b Drum Kit Solo (Level 1):

1 Isaac Wright, Pitlochry High School, 89;

2 James McLean, Goodlyburn Primary, 88;

3 = Brodie Juggins, Bertha Park HS, 87;

3 = Ruthven Sinclair, Craigclowan School, 87.

345 Drum Kit Solo (Level 2):

1 Andrew Robertson, Kinross PS, 90;

2 Joshua Patterson, TCS of Auchterarder, 89;

3 Andrew Hutchison, St John’s Academy, 88.

346 Drum Kit Solo (Level 3):

1 Alexander Speed, TCS of Auchterarder, 88;

2 = Tilly Law, St John’s Academy, 87;

2 = Lachlan Dodds-Miklosik, Dunbarney PS, 87;

3 Cameron Coupar, Blairgowrie High, 86.

347 Drum Kit Solo (Level 4):

1 Millie Sexton, Bertha Park High School, 84;

2 Nicholas Tramontanas, Community School of Auchterarder, 83.

348 Drum Kit Solo (Level 5):

1 Tom Davies, Crieff, 89;

2 Evie Annan, Blairgowrie High School, 88;

3 Rory Abel, Kinross High School, 87.

349 Drum Kit Solo (Advanced):

1 Zoë Neave, Kinross High School, 88.

350 Drum Kit Solo (Open):

1 Angus Sloan, Perth Academy, 91;

2 = Daniel Patterson, Morrison’s Academy, 90;

2 = Caleb Scott, Perth High School, 90.

353 Xylophone Duet (Open):

1 Millie Sexton and Kaiya Sexton, Bertha Park High School, 83.

Speech and Drama

396 Prepared Reading, aged 7 or 8:

1 Madeleine Bayne, Craigclowan School, 85;

2 Chloe Nicholson, Craigclowan School, 84.

397 Prepared Reading, aged 9 or 10:

1 Archie Whyte, Morrison’s Academy, 86;

2 Theadora Nicholson, Craigclowan School, 85;

3 Robyn Shepherd, Morrison’s Academy, 84.

398a Prepared Reading, aged 11 or 12:

1 Millie Nicolson, Viewlands Primary School, 87;

2 = Honey Brewster, Morrison’s Academy, 86;

2 = Alexander Wright, Strathallan Prep School, 86.

398b Prepared Reading, aged 11 or 12:

1 Charlie Hanlon, Morrison’s Academy, 87;

2 = Ellie Brewster, Morrison’s Academy, 86;

2= Toli Hammond, Morrison’s Academy, 86;

3 = Bella Wallace, Morrison’s Academy, 85;

3 = George Milligan, Strathallan Prep School, 85.

399 Prepared Reading, aged 13 or 14:

1 Ivianna Yates, Strathallan School, 86;

2 Lucinda Moran, Kilgraston, 85.

400 Prepared Reading, Open:

1 James Magnus Moody, Strathallan School, 88;

2 Chloe McMichael, Strathallan School, 87.

402 Prepared Speech, aged 11 – 12:

1 Millie Nicolson, Viewland Primary School, 86;

2 James Robertson, Dunblane High School, 85.

403 Prepared Speech, aged 13 – 14:

1 Ben Wylie, Strathallan School, 85;

2 Katie Bell, 84.

404 Prepared Speech, aged 15 – 17:

1 Eriskay McLellan, Strathallan School, 87.

405 Prepared Speech, aged 18 & over:

1 Ethan Wivell, Strathallan School, 86.

406 Bible Reading, aged 7 or 8:

1 Sabria Labib, Kilgraston School, 86;

2 Ceola McCormick, Kilgraston School, 85;

2 Luciana Barnett-Matteo, Kilgraston School, 85;

3 Frieda Pritchard-Milne, Kilgraston School, 84.

407 Bible Reading, aged 9 or 10:

1 Bethany Patterson, Kinnoull, 86;

2 Lochlan Stewart, Kilgraston School, 85,

3 = Minnie Stirling, Kilgraston School, 84;

3 = Theadora Nicholson, Craigclowan School, 84.

408 Bible Reading, aged 11 or 12:

1 Beatrice Pate, Strathallan Prep School, 85;

2 Emily Gilchrist, Strathallan Prep School, 84;

3 Alexander Patterson, Perth High School, 83.

409 Bible Reading, aged 13 or 14:

1 Tom Newell, Strathallan School, 87;

2 Amy Alleyn, Strathallan School, 86;

3 = Douglas Pate, Strathallan Prep School, 85;

3 = Lucinda Moran, Kilgraston, 85.

410 Bible Reading, aged 15 to 17:

1 Chloe McMichael, Strathallan School, 88.

413 Verse Speaking Choir, Primary Age (with movement but no props allowed):

1 Strathallan Prep School Year 6, 85.

416 Verse Speaking, aged 5 or 6:

1 William Baird, Kilgraston School, 87;

2 Stella Du Plessis, Kilgraston School, 86; 3= Tallulah Taylor, Kilgraston School, 85;

3 = Gigi Ryan, Kilgraston School, 85.

417 Verse Speaking, aged 7 or 8:

1 Frieda Pritchard-Milne, Kilgraston School, 87;

2 Ceola McCormick, Kilgraston School, 86;

3 = Lucia Isoard Van Bekkum, Kilgraston School, 85;

3 = Beatrix Kingston, Kilgraston School, 85.

418 Verse Speaking, aged 9 or 10:

1 Heidi Pritchard-Milne, Kilgraston School, 85;

2 Charlie Dwyer, Kilgraston School, 84;

3 = Katie Pryde, Kilgraston School, 83;

3 = Minnie Stirling, Kilgraston School, 83;

3 = Sofia Isoard Van Bekkum, Kilgraston School, 83;

3 = Freya Holliday, Kilgraston School, 83.

419 Verse Speaking, aged 11 or 12:

1 Millie Nicolson, Viewlands Primary School, 87;

2 Alexander Wright, Strathallan Prep School, 86;

3 = George Milligan, Strathallan Prep School, 85;

3 = Kamilah Muqit, St Leonards School, St Andrews, 85.

420 Verse Speaking, aged 13 or 14:

1 Taylor Macarthur, Strathallan Prep School, 86.

421 Verse Speaking, aged 15 to 17:

1 Chloe McMichael, Strathallan School, 85.

423 Soutar Poems, aged 7 or 8:

1 Bethan Ferry, Kilgraston School, 83;

2 Minerva Machardy, Kilgraston School, 82.

424 Soutar Poems, aged 9 or 10:

1 David Lyon, Strathallan Prep School, 85.

425 Soutar Poems, aged 11 or 12:

1 Reiya Mowat, Strathallan Prep School, 84;

2 Madeleine Ettle, Strathallan Prep School, 83;

3 = Matthew Fitzgerald, Strathallan Prep School, 82;

3 = Sunaya Curley, Strathallan Prep School, 82;

3 = Hector Maclean, Strathallan Prep School, 82.

430 Burns Poems, aged 9 or 10:

1 Anna Grassick, Morrison’s Academy, 84.

432 Burns Poems, aged 13 or 14:

1 Douglas Pate, Strathallan Prep School, 86;

2 Isla Sadoudi, Strathallan School, 85;

3 Eric Moody, Strathallan School, 84.

434 Burns Poems, aged 18 & over:

1 Irene McFarlane, 88.

435 Scots Poems, aged 7 or 8:

1 Eilidh Boardman, Morrison’s Academy, 84;

2 = Holly Fisher, Morrison’s Academy, 83;

2 = Arthur Brash, Morrison’s Academy, 83;

3 = Isabella Delaney, Morrison’s Academy, 82;

3 = Imogen Weir, Morrison’s Academy, 82;

3 = Mya Norton, Morrison’s Academy, 82;

3 = Jessica Simpson, Morrison’s Academy, 82.

436 Scots Poems, aged 9 or 10:

1 Alice Taylor, Morrison’s Academy, 87;

2 = Ross Dingwall, Morrison’s Academy, 86;

2 = Emilia Williamson, Viewlands Primary School, 86;

3 = Robyn Shepherd, Morrison’s Academy, 85;

3 = Rebekah Torrens, Morrison’s Academy, 85.

437 Scots Poems, aged 11 or 12:

1 Calum-James Bulloch, Morrison’s Academy, 85:

2 = Paddy Smith, Morrison’s Academy, 83;

2 = Monty Mathieson, Morrison’s Academy, 83;

3 Jamie Dewar, Morrison’s Academy, 82.

439 Scots Poems, aged 15 to 17:

1 Freya Johnston, Dunblane High School, 85.

442 Dramatic Solo, aged 11 or 12:

1 Millie Nicolson, Julie Young Dance Studios and Centre for Performing Arts, 86;

2 Will Doherty, Strathallan Prep School, 85;

3 = Phebe Morrison, Strathallan Prep School, 84;

3 = Tinaye-John Pfupajena, Strathallan Prep School, 84;

3 = Matthew Fitzgerald, Strathallan Prep School, 84.

443 Dramatic Solo, aged 13 or 14:

1 Francesca Wright, Strathallan School, 88;

2 Tom Newell, Strathallan School, 86;

3 Chloe Bloice, Kilgraston School, 85.

446 Shakespeare, aged 12 to 14:

1 Chloe Bloice, Kilgraston School, 83.

447 Shakespeare, aged 15 to 17:

1 Alexandra Paton, Kilgraston, 84.

449 Dramatic Duologue, aged under 11:

1 Harris Coldwell-Horsfall and Blair Milne, Strathallan Prep School, 85.

450 Dramatic Duologue, aged 11 or 12:

1 Madeleine Ettle and Sunaya Curley, Strathallan Prep School, 87;

2 Charlie Swan and Jacob Simpson, Strathallan Prep School, 86;

3 Beatrice Pate and Emily Gilchrist, Strathallan Prep School, 84.

451 Dramatic Duologue, aged 13 or 14:

1 Isla Sadoudi and Amy Alleyn, Strathallan, 87;

2 Anna Paterson and Ivianna Yates, Strathallan, 85.

452 Dramatic Duologue, aged 15 to 17:

1 Iona Findlay and Isla Campbell, Strathallan, 84.

Gaelic Speech and Singing

(GME is Gaelic Medium Education)

G01 Gaelic Choral Singing, Primary school age – unison:

1 Club Seinn Goodlyburn, 88.

G05 Gaelic Choral Singing – Puirt à Beul, 4-part harmony:

1 Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir – Conductor: May Brown, 88;

2 Ceòlraidh Gàidhlig Dhùn Dè – Conductor: Frances Menter, 86.

G06 Gaelic Choral Singing – 4-part harmony:

1 = Aberfeldy Gaelic Choir – Conductor: May Brown, 89;

1 = Guthan Sgire Pheairt – Conductor: Paul Rosie, 89;

2 Ceòlraidh Gàidhlig Dhùn Dè – Conductor: Frances Menter, 87;

3 Stirling Gaelic Choir – Conductor: Jane McQueen, 86.

G09 Vocal Solo – Gaelic Songs, aged under 10:

1= Libby Gow, Goodlyburn, 89;

1= Leena Valluri, Goodlyburn, 89;

2 Cooper-Jae Allen Crow, Goodlyburn 88;

3 Lauren Stewart, Goodlyburn, 87.

G10 Vocal Solo – Gaelic Songs, aged 10 or 11:

1 Stephanie Mackay-Watt, Goodlyburn, 88;

2 James McLean, Goodlyburn, 87.

G11 Vocal Solo – Gaelic Songs, aged 12 or 13:

1 Maia Valluri, Kilgraston, 89;

2 Elizabeth McLean, Goodlyburn, 87.

G14 Vocal Solo, Gaelic Songs, aged 18 & over:

1 Fiona Robb, 89.

G16 Prepared Reading – Gaelic, aged 7 or 8, GME:

1 Libby Gow, Goodlyburn, 90.

G17 Prepared Reading – Gaelic, aged 9 or 10, GME:

1 Stephanie Mackay-Watt, Goodlyburn, 91;

2 Abbie Rettie, Goodlyburn, 88.

G18 Prepared Reading – Gaelic, aged 11 or 12, GME:

1 Elizabeth McLean, Goodlyburn, 89;

2 Poppy Robertson, Goodlyburn, 87;

3 Jayde Wright, Goodlyburn, 85.

G22 Prepared Reading – Gaelic, aged 15 to 17, Learners:

1 Eriskay McLellan, Strathallan School, 87.

G25 Gaelic Poems, aged 7 or 8:

1 Jamie Rettie, Goodlyburn, 84.

G26 Gaelic Poems, aged 9 or 10:

1 Leena Valluri, Goodlyburn, 91;

2 Stephanie Mackay-Watt, Goodlyburn, 90;

3 Lauren Stewart, Goodlyburn, 88.

G27 Gaelic Poems, aged 11 or 12, GME:

1 Elizabeth McLean, Goodlyburn, 90;

2 Poppy Robertson, Goodlyburn, 88.

G34 Gaelic Poems, aged 18 & over, Learners:

1 Lynn Brown, 89.

Baton Twirling

T01 Twirling Solo – Babies – up to age 5: 1 Ella Kelsey, Letham Majorettes, 80.

T02 Twirling Solo – Tots – age 6 to 8:

1 Daisy Allwood, Fair City Baton Twirlers, 86;

2 Scarlet Boag, Fair City Baton Twirlers, 83;

3 Myah Lawrie, Fair City Baton Twirlers, 81.

T03 Twirling Solo – Tinies – age 9 to 11:

1 Madison Gordon, Letham Majorettes, 89,

2 Zara Campbell, Fair City Baton Twirlers, 84;

3 Mya Shepherd, Letham Majorettes, 83.

T04 Twirling Solo – Juniors – age 12 to 15:

1 Ciaran Muir, Turleum Twirlstars, 95;

2 Faye McGilligan, Fair City Baton Twirlers, 89.

T05 Twirling Solo – Seniors – age 16 and over:

1 Kathryn France, Turleum Twirlstars, 85;

2 Brooke Cadger, Fair City Baton Twirlers, 83;

3 Josh Cadger, Fair City Baton Twirlers, 81.

T08 Twirling Group – Tinies – ages 9 to 11:

1 Letham Majorettes, 85;

2 Fair City Team 1, 83.

T10 Twirling Group – Seniors – age 16 and over:

1 Fair City Team 2, 91.

String solos

Upper strings, up to level 5

170 String Solo (Grade 5):

1 Isabella Chen – Violin, Kinross Primary School, 86;

2 Lucy Robertson – Viola, Morrison’s Academy, Crieff, 84.

173 Violin Solo (Level 1):

1 Eva Caird, 84;

2 = Carrie Lilley Palmer, Craigclowan School, 83;

2 = Phebe Morrison, Strathallan School, 83;

2 = Isla Bell, Craigclowan School, 83;

2 = Autumn Anderson, Craigclowan School, 83; 3 Kate Macleod, Strathallan School, 81.

174 Violin Solo (Level 2):

1 Michalina Maluk, 88;

2 Amy Macleod, Strathallan School, 86;

3 Poppy Nicholson, Craigclowan School, 85.

175 Violin Solo (Level 3):

1= Elloise Tweddle, Milnathort Primary, 86; 1= Sophie Reville, Milnathort Primary, 86.

176 Violin Solo (Level 4):

1 Caleb Caldwell, The Community School of Auchterarder, 88;

2 Gregory Bruce, Strathallan School, 87;

3 = Carmen Siembida, Perth Grammar School, 85; 3= Sofia Isoard Van Bekkum, Kilgraston School, 85.

183 Viola Solo (Level 4): 1 Alexandra Paton, Kilgraston, 85

Brass solos

282/299 Trumpet/B flat Cornet/Trombone Solo (Level 1):

1 Lleyton Sneddon, 25th Stirling (Dunblane) Boys’ Brigade, 88;

2 = Maaria Fetter, Crieff Primary School, 87;

2 = Morven Dunn, Abernethy Primary School, 87;

3 = Joe Dowse, Crieff Primary School, 82;

3 = George Campbell-Tok, Viewlands, 82.

283 Trumpet/B flat Cornet/Flugelhorn Solo (Level 2):

1 Amelia Westwood, Crieff High School, 92;

2 Max Rutherford, Milnathort Primary School, 90;

3 Harris Nicholl, Fairview International School, Bridge of Allan, 86.

285/316 Trumpet/Cornet/Horn/Tuba Solo (Level 4):

1 Matthew Gibb, Kinross Primary School, 88;

2 Rowan Touch, St John’s Academy, 87;

3 Murray Fletcher, 25th Stirling (Dunblane) Boys’ Brigade, 86.

286 Trumpet Solo (Level 5):

1 Lydia Escott, Perth Academy, 87.

287 Trumpet Solo (Advanced):

1 Eva Young, Community School of Auchterarder, 94;

2 Joe Rogers, The Community School of Auchterarder, 89;

3 Lucy Douglas, Kinross High School, 83.

294 B flat Euphonium/Baritone Horn Solo (Level 3):

1 Martha Condon, Viewlands Primary, 93.

295 B flat Euphonium/Baritone Horn Solo (Level 4):

1 Eoin Robertson, Perth Academy, 89.

296 B flat Euphonium/Baritone Horn Solo (Level 5):

1 Hanna Braithwaite, Perth Academy, 90.

300 Trombone Solo (Level 2):

1 Samuel Neil, Perth Academy, 86.

304 Trombone Solo (Advanced):

1 Gemma Lang, Crieff High School, 88.

305 Trombone Solo (Open):

1 Reuben McFarlane, Morrison’s Academy, 96.

306/313 Horn Solo (Level 1):

1 Esme Cheung, Viewlands Primary, 90;

2 Enid Caffyn, Viewlands, 85.

311 Horn in F Solo (Advanced):

1 Alasdair Bell, McLaren High School, 85.

Duos, ensembles, bands and orchestras

359 Duo Class for any two Instruments, excluding Piano (Elementary):

1 Florence Hall and Georgiana Bryce, 84;

2 Jasmine Murphy Shah and Jude Cawston, 83;

3 Lilly Green and Flora Rankin, 82.

361 Duo Class for any two Instruments, excluding Piano (Advanced):

1 Joanyoung Perkins and Martha Harvey, 85.

372 Small Ensemble, Stringed Instruments only. (Intermediate):

1 Milnathort Primary String Trio, 86.

022 Ceilidh Band, open to all levels:

1 Strathallan Ceilidh Band – Conductor: Kyle Howie, 87;

2 = Kilgraston Ceilidh Band – Conductor: Euphan Stewart, 85;

2 = Perth Academy Ceilidh Band, 85.

381 Brass Ensemble, Schools (Intermediate):

1 Perth Academy Brass Ensemble – Conductor: Elaine Stewart, 87.

387 Wind Band – non-school:

1 25th Stirling (Dunblane) Boys’ Brigade Band – Conductors: Fraser Boyd & Ben Tullis, 88.

388 String Orchestra, Schools (Elementary):

1 Ardoch Strings (Braco Primary) – Conductor: Fiona Chalamanda, 85.

390 String Orchestra, Schools (Advanced):

1 Kinross High String Orchestra – Conductor: Sharon Doyle, 90;

2 Perth Academy String Orchestra – Conductor: Lorna McGovern, 87.

394 Orchestra, Schools (Advanced):

1 Perth Academy School Orchestra – Conductor: Richard Waghorn, 90.

395 Orchestra – non-school:

1 Perth Youth Orchestra – Conductor: Allan Young, 91.