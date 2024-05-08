Artist Jolomo chooses Crieff for new seascapes exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Artist Jolomo chooses Crieff for new seascapes exhibition

Jolomo, a favourite of royalty and pop stars, was in Crieff for the launch of the display at the Strathearn Gallery.

By Morag Lindsay
The artist Jolomo in front of a colourful seascape in Strathearn Gallery, Crieff
The Strathearn Gallery in Crieff is showing 50 new Jolomo paintings. Image: Colin Hattersley.

One of Scotland’s best loved artists has chosen a land-locked Perthshire town to host his latest exhibition of paintings inspired by the sea.

John Lowrie Morrison OBE, better known as Jolomo, has 50 new artworks on display at the Strathearn Gallery in Crieff.

The artist, whose buyers include the Princess Royal and Madonna, is best known for his colourful landscapes.

But the Jolomo works in Crieff explore his deep family connections with the sea and the coast.

He recently told The Courier how he discovered his great grandfather had been a lighthouse keeper’s assistant.

The artist Jolomo in front of a colourful seascape in Strathearn Gallery, Crieff
Jolomo says he is thrilled to be back in Crieff. Image: Colin Hattersley

Murdoch Morrison served on the Bell Rock off Arbroath, among other places, in the 1860s.

“No wonder I love to paint the sea,” said John.

“I have the sea in my blood.”

Jolomo has long links with Crieff

The 50 new Jolomo paintings in the Crieff show celebrate the sea in all its moods, from waves crashing on the cliffs at Mangersta on the Isle of Lewis to calmer seas lapping the beaches of Iona and Tiree.

They will be on display until June 2.

And while the nearest beach might be about 40 miles away, Strathearn Gallery owner Susan Bennett says they couldn’t have landed in a better place.

The artist Jolomo in front of a colourful seascape in Strathearn Gallery, Crieff
The Jolomo paintings are at the Strathearn Gallery, Crieff, until the beginning of June. Image: Colin Hattersley

“We are delighted and honoured to welcome John back to the gallery for a solo exhibition,” she said.

“The colours and stories in the paintings spark a profound connection with viewers. And John’s work is rightly coveted by art lovers around the world.

“The gallery is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and John has been exhibiting here for almost all that time.

“It’s fantastic to continue our long association and showcase this exciting new work.”

Jolomo trained at Glasgow School of Art and worked in education for 25 years before he began to paint full-time in 1997.

His works are in the collections of HRH The Princess Royal, Dame Ann Gloag and the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. They have also been bought by celebrities including Sting, Madonna and Simon Le Bon.

Conversation