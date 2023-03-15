STEVE FINAN: Dundonians need to find their fighting spirit over Olympia pool £6M repairs bill

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You know when you get speaking to folk on holiday, I’ve always been proud to say I’m from Dundee.

Dundee has punched above its weight throughout history. A renowned shipbuilding town, the UK’s foremost whaling town, jute town, jam town, NCR and Timex town, our famous football teams…

And it has a vibrant, forward-thinking, and confident present and future.

The people are the best thing though. Hard-working, straight-talking, no airs or graces. They work hard, play hard, and are never – not for a second – taken for fools.

If I had to choose someone to make a stand with, I’d choose a Dundonian. Dundee folk don’t back down, don’t stop, and won’t shut up.

Or, at least, you used to be like that.

Now, by letting Dundee City Council spend £6 million of your council tax repairing the Olympia swimming pool – without explaining why this needed to happen – Dundonians have been turned into mugs.

Time for Dundee public to take a stand over Olympia pool costs

That £6M amounts to £88 for each of the 68,004 Dundee households paying council tax. That £88 is a night out, school uniform, the gas bill paid for a while.

What happened to you? When did you become such weaklings as to have your pus slapped and just accept it?

You’re letting someone put his hand in your pocket, take £88 from you, your granny, your child, and waltz off – and you don’t say a thing?

Famously powerful women of Dundee, I’m particularly surprised at you. When I was a laddie if I’d taken a hupny, never mind six million quid, my mother, aunties, or any woman who saw it would have torn me to shreds! You’d have heard the rumpus in Fife!

I laugh to think of either of my formidable grandmothers letting money be taken from their bairn’s hand and then sitting dumb. They’d raise merry hell. They were Dundonians made of strong stuff.

The Olympia secrecy isn’t a conviction politics matter. Whether you want Scotland to be independent, or not, has nothing to do with a place to go swimming. It’s a Dundee matter.

Your councillors are taking you for granted – ach, the mugs will still vote for us no matter what.

Be more “Dundee”. Stand up for yourselves.

Demand answers, you deserve the truth

The Dundee public deserve to know what happened with the Olympia pool. Was it design failures, workmanship, maintenance, or a combination of these? Precisely when were problems identified? How long afterwards did repair work begin?

Why is it taking two years to fix?

Show us all the emails, reports, fault assessments, and legal advice.

Tell us which part of the councillor’s code prevents members speaking on behalf of the public interest?

People don’t want political spin, they want a fully-transparent, fully-independent analysis.

Because this can’t be allowed to happen again.

Ask. Demand. Email your councillor. Don’t back down.