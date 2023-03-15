STEVE FINAN: Dundonians need to find their fighting spirit over Olympia pool £6M repairs bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
STEVE FINAN: Dundonians need to find their fighting spirit over Olympia pool £6M repairs bill

By Steve Finan
March 15 2023, 2.30pm Updated: March 15 2023, 3.13pm
Olympia Pool with Dundee in the background.
The closure and cost of the Olympia pool is casting a large shadow over Dundee.

You know when you get speaking to folk on holiday, I’ve always been proud to say I’m from Dundee.

Dundee has punched above its weight throughout history. A renowned shipbuilding town, the UK’s foremost whaling town, jute town, jam town, NCR and Timex town, our famous football teams…

And it has a vibrant, forward-thinking, and confident present and future.

The people are the best thing though. Hard-working, straight-talking, no airs or graces. They work hard, play hard, and are never – not for a second – taken for fools.

If I had to choose someone to make a stand with, I’d choose a Dundonian. Dundee folk don’t back down, don’t stop, and won’t shut up.

Image shows the writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "Your councillors are taking you for granted – ach, the mugs will still vote for us no matter what. Be more 'Dundee'. Stand up for yourselves."

Or, at least, you used to be like that.

Now, by letting Dundee City Council spend £6 million of your council tax repairing the Olympia swimming pool – without explaining why this needed to happen – Dundonians have been turned into mugs.

Time for Dundee public to take a stand over Olympia pool costs

That £6M amounts to £88 for each of the 68,004 Dundee households paying council tax. That £88 is a night out, school uniform, the gas bill paid for a while.

What happened to you? When did you become such weaklings as to have your pus slapped and just accept it?

exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
Dundee’s £31.M Olympia pool closed in October 2021, due to safety issues. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

You’re letting someone put his hand in your pocket, take £88 from you, your granny, your child, and waltz off – and you don’t say a thing?

Famously powerful women of Dundee, I’m particularly surprised at you. When I was a laddie if I’d taken a hupny, never mind six million quid, my mother, aunties, or any woman who saw it would have torn me to shreds! You’d have heard the rumpus in Fife!

I laugh to think of either of my formidable grandmothers letting money be taken from their bairn’s hand and then sitting dumb. They’d raise merry hell. They were Dundonians made of strong stuff.

The Olympia secrecy isn’t a conviction politics matter. Whether you want Scotland to be independent, or not, has nothing to do with a place to go swimming. It’s a Dundee matter.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander and Labour MSP Michael Marra with Olympia pool in background
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander and Labour MSP Michael Marra have clashed over the Olympia pool closure. Image: DC Thomson design team

Your councillors are taking you for granted – ach, the mugs will still vote for us no matter what.

Be more “Dundee”. Stand up for yourselves.

Demand answers, you deserve the truth

The Dundee public deserve to know what happened with the Olympia pool. Was it design failures, workmanship, maintenance, or a combination of these? Precisely when were problems identified? How long afterwards did repair work begin?

Why is it taking two years to fix?

circled section of a report, detailing corrosion to stainless steel fittings at the Olympia pool, Dundee, and suggesting poor maintenance/housekeeping is to blame.
Inspection reports have found a raft of defects at Dundee’s Olympia pool.

Show us all the emails, reports, fault assessments, and legal advice.

Tell us which part of the councillor’s code prevents members speaking on behalf of the public interest?

People don’t want political spin, they want a fully-transparent, fully-independent analysis.

Because this can’t be allowed to happen again.

Ask. Demand. Email your councillor. Don’t back down.

