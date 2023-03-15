MICHELLE MADDOX: I’ve taken on 16 ‘wild cards’ at Clootie McToot and I don’t regret a single one

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MICHELLE MADDOX: I’ve taken on 16 ‘wild cards’ at Clootie McToot and I don’t regret a single one

By Michelle Maddox
March 15 2023, 2.52pm
Michelle Maddox outside Clootie McToot Dumplings premises in Abernethy.
Michelle Maddox and her Clootie McToot Dumplings have brought jobs and prestige to the village of Abernethy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Running a business is full of risks, especially right now.

But speaking as an employer, I know some types of risks are actually worth it.

I run Clootie McToot, a food business based in Abernethy, where I employ 15 people.

The food and drink industry is chokingly under-staffed. Office of National Statistics data shows there are 9.1 unfilled positions for every 100 food and drink jobs, well above the UK average of 4.11.

In a recent Scottish survey, 93% of food & drink businesses had vacancies and 90% of them described these jobs as “hard to fill”.

What with Brexit, rising energy costs and interest rates, it can feel like the economy is going to hell in a handcart.

Image shows the writer Michelle Maddox next to a quote: "In five years of recruiting, I’ve taken on 16 people. Every single one has been a “wild card” and I do not regret a single hire I’ve made."

It’s in this landscape, we need to think differently as employers.

It’s time to think about taking recruitment “risks”.

Wide talent pool for Clootie McToot jobs

There is a whole untapped source of talent out there. You need an open mind to discover that talent pool, and open your door to people from complex backgrounds.

I’m talking about people with autism, dyslexia, or of no fixed abode. People who haven’t had those employment opportunities in their lives.

Michelle Maddox outside Clootie McToot Dumplings HQ in Abernethy
Michelle Maddox prides herself on doing things differently at Clootie McToot Dumplings – and that includes filling jobs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Don’t get me wrong, when it comes to interviews, I always select a couple of candidates who fit the job description to a T.

But I also choose two or three “wild cards”. People who have a spark, or just something about them, their hobbies or interests, that catches my attention.

If they have a complex background, they’re less likely to have that beautifully composed, perfectly printed CV. So I give them a break.

I can look beyond mismatching dates and spelling errors, if that’s not what I’m employing them for.

Clootie McToot Dumplings logo
Clootie McToot Dumplings takes an open minded approach to the jobs market. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

And when they arrive for interview, I keep that mind open.

They might not turn up fully suited and booted – dressing smartly for interview means different things for different people. And they might be really nervous.

Teamwork is the secret of the Clootie McToot jobs success story

We continue to think holistically when they join the team. It’s about taking a longer term view of building your workforce’s skills and moulding their talent to your business.

Everyone works in teams of two here, and each team has a set of tasks for the day.

Michelle Maddock and team collecting prize at the Courier Business Awards.
Clootie McToot Dumplings was the small business winner at The Courier Business Awards 2022. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

So, if someone has dexterity problems, they may be teamed with someone who struggles with literacy. Each has to rely on the other to complete the day’s tasks.

Does it work?

Let me give you an example of a young guy we employed around four years ago.

In his late 20s, he’d been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism.

He didn’t have any qualifications and hadn’t really ever done anything before.

Michelle Maddox with chef Jean-Christophe Novelli holding a slice of dumpling.
Chef Jean-Christophe Novelli is among the fans of Michelle Maddox’s Clootie McToot dumplings. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.

We offered him a job at Clootie McToot, trained him up and let him get to know the whole business.

Within a few years, he’d worked his way up to head chef.

Some rewards are worth the risk

The cynical among you may be thinking “ah, that’s all very well for the employees, but I’ve got a business to run”.

Yet, the thing about this approach is that it works.

You get a committed and loyal team with whom you’ve built honesty from trust. When things go wrong, they pull together to sort it.

You need staff who are adaptable. And this way they are moved around and trained in every department, which increases your businesses’ resilience.

In five years of recruiting, I’ve taken on 16 people. Every single one has been a “wild card” and I do not regret a single hire I’ve made.

Maybe I’ve been lucky. But I prefer to believe that showing social responsibility and a commitment to the local community pays its own dividends.

The risk is that an employee doesn’t work out. But the reward is a committed, loyal, well-trained tight-knit family

I’ll take that recruitment “risk” every time.

Michelle Maddox is the owner of Clootie McToot, a family-run business based in Abernethy, making clootie dumplings with 15 members of the “Clootie Clan”, as Michelle calls her workforce. She is a supporter of Feeding Workforce Skills, an online resource that signposts food & drink employers to the support they need to recruit, retain and develop their workforce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Olympia Pool with Dundee in the background.
STEVE FINAN: Dundonians need to find their fighting spirit over Olympia pool £6M repairs…
17
two arrows, one red, one blue, pointing in opposite directions.
KEVIN PRINGLE: The left has most to lose in Scotland's new talk of progressive…
2
Martel Maxwell and sons in various photos with the Murray brothers, Andy and Jamie.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Tennis doesn't deserve its rich kid reputation
Gary Lineker and Kate Forbes
JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes has as much right to free speech as Gary Lineker
8
Lomond Hills Hotel exterior.
COURIER OPINION: Lomond Hills Hotel closure shows how firms are at risk - and…
The ornate Wellgate shopping centre clock.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Wellgate clock terrified me as a kid, now it makes me proud…
Humza Yousaf and Kate Forbes at an SP leadership hustings.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Think SNP bickering is bad? Imagine the fallout if Kate Forbes wins
9
young girl with violin on stage, speaking to an adult seated next to her.
COURIER OPINION: Big Noise Douglas needs clarity on its future
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Mystic Meg. spookyland. Supplied by The Sun/Shutterstock Date; 10/03/2023
REBECCA BAIRD: Mystic Meg brought playful magic to my family's breakfast table
3

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Stalking Picture shows; Jilly MacKay. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 15/03/2023
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
3
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
4
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is looking for potential signings. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals signings green light from Dundee United owner as Ryan Edwards absence…
5
The piper called the tune when the Eddie Thompson final brought triumph and tragedy. Image: DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side when Dundee United lost to Rangers in ‘the…
6
Landale Gardens, Burntisland. Image: Google Street View.
Man arrested following armed police response in Fife town
7
Raith Rovers takeover talks with John Sim have broken down. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers takeover talks break down as consortium walk away from negotiations with…
8
Dundee and Forfar footballer Harry Mollison through the years.
‘He was salt of the earth’: Family’s tribute to ex-Dundee United player Harry Mollison
9
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline…
10
Police on the scene at Tiree Place in Kirkcaldy. One police car outside the block of flats
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Big Weekend 2023: Dundee ticket release dates revealed
Iain Stirling has announced the dates of his new comedy tour. Image: BBC Scotland
Love Island's Iain Stirling bringing live show to Dundee and Dunfermline
Arbroath keeper Derek Gaston is determined to keep his side up. Image: SNS
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
You can learn how to improve your golf game at bunkered LIVE in Edinburgh.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Theo Bair is looking good in training. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
The new paths could make commuting safer for cyclists.
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
GARY GODDARD Jamie Beatson Kingdom News Agency Tel: 07791 563 772
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf 'unfit' to be…
Picture shows; Dr David Darling, producer of The Science Fiction Experience with chairman of the trust Daniel Cook on the Frankenstein Steps. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New science fiction music show to bring Mary Shelley's Frankenstein back to Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented