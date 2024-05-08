Landlord of empty Perth shop says business rates are putting off entrepreneurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Landlord of empty Perth shop says business rates are putting off entrepreneurs

'Having to pay rates on an empty property is a kick in the stomach.'

By Kieran Webster
Tim Duffy and his property at 133 South Street in Perth
Tim Duffy owns 133 South Street in Perth. Image: Supplied/DC Thomson

The owner of empty premises in Perth city centre says business rates have made it hard to find a new tenant.

Tim Duffy admits he is finding it tricky to attract an entrepreneur to manage 133 South Street.

To bolster interest, he submitted an application – approved by the council – for a takeaway to operate at the site – should one be interested in taking it over.

The property was previously occupied by Betfred and sublet to PKVAS charity shop, but its lease ended last autumn and has been for rent since.

Business rates ‘significant factor’ in empty Perth shop

Tim, from Belfast, told The Courier: “We don’t have any particular takeaway in mind.

“One of the problems we have is Betfred was paying £37,000 a year and the agent advised reducing it to £17,000.

“But a significant factor in rental levels is the level of rate support for businesses. From £15,000 you get a lot less relief.

“A nearby shop said they’d be interested but they could pay the rent but not the rates.

There are other shops now dropping to £12,000. This becomes the defacto cap from the Scottish Government who are basically setting the rent.

“We applied for a change of use to make it more appealing for potential new tenants.”

Tim bought the property back in 2007 when it was up for sale on a nationwide auction.

At the time, he said he identified Perth as a “strong retail city” after scouting Scottish areas for commercial opportunities.

A picture showing Betfred previously occupying the unit.
Betfred previously occupied the premises. Image: Google Street View

Currently, Tim continues to pay rates on the property while it remains empty.

The 62-year-old added: “It’s 50% relief for three months and then 10% after – I’m basically paying full rates.

“Having to pay rates on an empty property is a kick in the stomach.

“I do have someone looking to open a fashion retail store just now, but until the lease is signed I’m still looking for someone.”

Scotland has ‘UK’s most generous’ scheme, says Holyrood

It comes after a Perth hairdresser previously told The Courier that business rates forced the closure of his hairdresser in the city centre.

Any development would be a boost to South Street – which has a vacancy rate of 20% according to The Courier’s high street tracker.

The Scottish Government claims it has the “most generous scheme” in the UK and delivers £685million in non-domestic rates relief.

A spokesperson added: “The basic property rate on properties with a rateable value of up to £51,000 has therefore been frozen, delivering the lowest such rate in the UK.

“The small business bonus scheme is also available to businesses where the combined rateable value of their premises is £35,000 or less and the values of individual premises are £20,000 or less.”

133 South Street in Perth.
There has not been a tenant at 133 South Street since autumn 2023. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council says that until April 2023 a Scotland-wide statutory scheme was in place, and was kept by the council until April this year.

A spokesperson added: “As of April 1, 2024, any empty non-domestic property will receive a full exemption from rates for up to six months, then the standard rates charge will apply.

“Any property which was already empty for six months or more as of 1 April 2024 would as a result no longer be eligible to pay a reduced charge.”

Details on rates relief and support can be found on the council’s website.

Should more be done to help fill vacant city centre shops? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below

