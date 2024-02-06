Perth hairdresser may move salon to his garden as high costs force him out of city centre shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth hairdresser may move salon to his garden as high costs force him out of city centre shop

Craig Simpson says he has to leave the city centre due to steep business rates and rising costs.

By Kieran Webster
Craig Simpson outside his Perth hairdresser Craig Duncan Hair_
Craig Simpson is closing his shop in May. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth hairdresser says he may move his salon to his garden due to high charges at his city-centre shop.

Craig Simpson, owner of Craig Duncan Hair, says business rates and rising costs have forced him out of his current premises.

He plans to leave in May after five years on St John Street.

Perth hairdresser says city centre shop ‘costs too much money’

The 33-year-old also feels the council is not doing enough to encourage people to use city-centre businesses.

Craig told The Courier: “I no longer want a shop anymore because it costs too much money to run it.

“I first opened my shop 10 months before the Covid lockdown and it was booming, but since then people just don’t want to come into town.

“During the business rates relief scheme I didn’t have to pay, but now I’m £700 over 100% relief so have to pay £1,200 a year.

Craig Simpson inside his salon.
Craig Simpson says he wants to move his salon into a back garden shed. Image: Steve Macdougall/DC Thomson

“I can’t afford that – there’s another salon in Perth the same size as mine that doesn’t pay rates because of their location.

“They say it’s to keep the maintenance of the street – but I never see them clean it.

“I have to pay £600 a year to the council for waste collection and all my bills have risen too.

“The council has been putting money into the art gallery but isn’t helping businesses out.

“They do good events, but they don’t help out the shops.”

‘Devastated’ owner says there will be life after St John Street

Craig says he is “devastated” to be losing the shop, but has pledged to keep the business open for his clients.

He is first planning to rent a chair in another city salon, before looking to have a salon in his back garden.

“It’s really sad as I’ve worked really hard to get this shop,” Craig added.

“It will be gutting, I remember crying when I had to shut for Covid.

Crag Duncan Hair
The closure will be a blow to St Johns Street. Image: Steve Macdougall/DC Thomson

“Most of my clients don’t go into town unless they’re getting their hair done and begrudge paying for parking.

“The plan is to go for a cabin in my garden but that could be a year away.

“It’ll just be me and my clients, and it’ll be a one-on-one VIP experience – nice and cosy with free parking.

“I’d also like to go into lecturing and teach at UHI.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “In 2024-25, the basic property rate for non-domestic properties with a rateable value up to and including £51,000 will be frozen, delivering the lowest such rate in the UK for the sixth year in a row.

“The budget also ensures that over 95% of non-domestic properties continue to be liable for a lower property tax rate than anywhere else in the UK.”

Council anticipates ‘thousands’ of museum visitors and defends cleanliness

Perth and Kinross Council anticipates “thousands of visitors coming into the city centre” as a result of the new Perth Museum, which opens on the final weekend of March.

A spokesperson added: “We are aware that the rateable value of this property was actually reduced by the assessor in April 2023 and attracts 83% rates relief.

“We would encourage Mr Duncan to speak to our local taxes team prior to finalising any decision to close his business, as he is also entitled to further transition relief during the current financial year.

“The Perth and Kinross area also continues to rate highly for street cleanliness, above the Scottish national average in Keep Scotland Beautiful’s local environmental audit and management system.”

The closure will be a blow to St John’s Street, which currently has an occupancy rate of 16%.

You can view The Courier’s high street tracker by clicking here.

More from Perth & Kinross

Footage of the alleged fight between two mums at St John's Academy in Perth was shared on social media. Image: X
Woman charged and second reported after 'mums fight' at Perth school
Chico on stage during the Perth Christmas lights event
Perth Christmas lights event gets £10,000 more from Common Good fund
Exterior of Perth Museum.
Controversial Perth Museum cafe gets £230,000 handout from council
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Snow could bring disruption to parts of Perthshire
Police at the scene in Stanley Crescent.
Perth serious assault: Police release descriptions of two suspects
The Glenturret in Crieff recieves second Michelin star
Perthshire restaurant gets two Michelin stars - but how much does it cost to…
Quiet narrow street, with cars parked either side, next to the North inch park, Perth
Perth drivers face parking ban on streets around North Inch
St Johnstoun's Nursing Home in Barossa Place, Perth
Scottish Water says new doors can stop repeat of flooding at Perth care home
Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross Council borrowing set to spiral to £1 billion
HMP Perth welcomed cameras for documentary.
EXCLUSIVE: BBC slammed over violent Fife prisoner's appearance in Perth jail documentary

Conversation