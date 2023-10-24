Easter 2024 opening date set for Perth’s £27m museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Easter 2024 opening date set for Perth’s £27m museum

Bonnie Prince Charlie's sword will be among the attractions when the new Perth Museum opens to the public next Easter weekend.

By Morag Lindsay
How Perth Museum will look when it is completed. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.
How Perth Museum will look when it is completed. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.

The new Perth Museum is opening to the public next March.

The £27 million attraction in the former City Hall will throw open its doors on the Easter weekend.

It will feature a host of treasures telling the story of Perth and Scotland, many going on show for the first time.

Among the highlights will be Bonnie Prince Charlie’s sword and a rare Jacobite wine glass.

Neither have been on public display before.

Bonnie Prince Charlie's sword
Bonnie Prince Charlie’s sword will be a highlight of the Perth Museum opening weekend. Image: Benedict Johnson/Perth Museum/PA Wire.
Large wooden crate arriving at Perth Museum by crane
The 3,000-year-old Carpow log boat arrived at Perth Museum earlier this month. Image: Julie Howden/National Museums Scotland/National Museums Scotland/PA Wire.

The sword is returning to Scotland for the first time since it was made in Perth in 1739.

Councillor Grant Laing, Leader of Perth and Kinross Council, said: “Perth Museum will be a landmark attraction that brings Scotland’s history to life.

“It will significantly increase visitors from across the UK and internationally.

Perth Museum opening will feature Jacobite treasures

Bonnie Prince Charlie’s solid-silver hilted broadsword was made by Perth craftsman James Brown.

It’s believed to have been given to him in 1739 by James Drummond, the 3rd Duke of Perth.

close up of Bonnie Prince Charlie's sword handle.
Bonnie Prince Charlie’s sword handle. Image: Benedict Johnson/Perth Museum/PA Wire.

The Jacobite wine glass features the Duke of Perth’s family motto, ‘Gang Warily’.

It has only recently been acquired by Culture Perth and Kinross, the charitable trust which will run Perth Museum in partnership with Perth and Kinross Council.

The opening will allow visitors to view other Jacobite material from the Perth and Kinross museum collections.

These include a rare and ornate ‘star’ targe or Highland shield.

It was possibly made by William Lyndsay – a shieldwright from Perth responsible for equipping many of the Jacobite troops.

person holding wine glass with thistle motif
This rare Jacobite wine glass will also be on display. Image: Julie Howden/Perth Museum/PA Wire.

The new museum will, of course, have the Stone of Destiny at its centrepiece.

It is returning to Perthshire for the first time in more than seven centuries.

The stone will be free for all to visit.

Museum opening central to Perth regeneration

Work started on fitting out the museum in September.

The Stone of Destiny was used in the Coronation of King Charles III and will be moved to Perth, its historic home
The Stone of Destiny, last used in the Coronation of King Charles III, will be moved to Perth Museum. Image: Susannah Ireland/PA Wire

One of the first treasures to arrive – the Carpow logboat – was installed earlier this month.

The 3,000 year-old boat, carved from a single oak trunk, lay buried in the banks of the River Tay, near Perth, for 3,000 years until it was discovered 22 years ago.

It was lifted into place in a delicate operation involving a crane.

Charles Kinnoull, chairman of Culture Perth and Kinross, said: “The new museum represents a major investment in the economic and community wellbeing of the area as part of a wider regeneration strategy for Perth.”

Conversation