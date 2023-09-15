Perth Museum on course for spring opening as City Hall construction is completed within budget

Construction work on the £27.2 million Perth Museum project is officially complete.

The former Perth City Hall building is now being fitted out in preparation for its grand opening next spring.

Perth and Kinross councillors were given an update on both Perth Museum and the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road project this week.

The council’s head of culture and community services Fiona Robertson told the scrutiny and performance committee: “The construction phase is complete and was completed within budget.

“We’re now doing some final work to the exterior fabric of the building over the next few months. But apart from that it’s finished.”

The new museum will showcase the Stone of Destiny, as well as many more treasures from the Perth and Kinross collection.

It is forecast to bring tens of thousands of visitors to Perth and Kinross, boosting the local economy by around £2.5million a year.

Still much to be done on Perth City Hall museum

Ms Robertson said the project had now moved into the exhibition fit-out stage and the commissioning of the building.

And she said councillors – and the public – would have to be patient for a little longer.

“I appreciate the building’s getting a lot of interest because it looks as if it’s completely finished,” she added.

“But there’s actually a lot of work which will take us through to March next year to get done.”

Speaking later, finance and resources committee convener Stewart Donaldson expressed his delight at the confirmation that the museum is on track to open next spring.

He said: “I think the economic impact – not just of the museum, as there have been changes to Perth Art Gallery – has got huge economic benefits for Perth and Kinross, local residents and businesses as a whole.”

Councillors were told work on the Cross Tay Link Road is also on schedule.

The new four-mile stretch of road will link the A93 and A94 near Scone to the A9 north of Perth’s Inveralmond Roundabout.

It involves the construction of a brand new three-span bridge over the River Tay.

Executive director of communities Barbara Renton said: “In terms of the Cross Tay Link Road we continue to be on schedule and trying to open up bits of road, as we can, as they are completed.”