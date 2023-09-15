Perth Museum on course for spring opening as City Hall construction is completed within budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Museum on course for spring opening as City Hall construction is completed within budget

Work has now started on fitting out the new museum in the refurbished Perth City Hall ahead of a grand opening in the spring

By Kathryn Anderson
artist impression of Perth City Hall Museum.
The Perth City Hall museum project has passed another milestone.

Construction work on the £27.2 million Perth Museum project is officially complete.

The former Perth City Hall building is now being fitted out in preparation for its grand opening next spring.

Perth and Kinross councillors were given an update on both Perth Museum and the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road project this week.

The council’s head of culture and community services Fiona Robertson told the scrutiny and performance committee: “The construction phase is complete and was completed within budget.

“We’re now doing some final work to the exterior fabric of the building over the next few months. But apart from that it’s finished.”

File photo of construction work on Perth City Hall
The Perth City Hall museum transformation has been a major construction project.

The new museum will showcase the Stone of Destiny, as well as many more treasures from the Perth and Kinross collection.

It is forecast to bring tens of thousands of visitors to Perth and Kinross, boosting the local economy by around £2.5million a year.

Still much to be done on Perth City Hall museum

Ms Robertson said the project had now moved into the exhibition fit-out stage and the commissioning of the building.

And she said councillors – and the public – would have to be patient for a little longer.

artist impression of Stone of Destiny display in Perth Museum.
Perth Museum will be the new home for the Stone of Destiny.

“I appreciate the building’s getting a lot of interest because it looks as if it’s completely finished,” she added.

“But there’s actually a lot of work which will take us through to March next year to get done.”

Speaking later, finance and resources committee convener Stewart Donaldson expressed his delight at the confirmation that the museum is on track to open next spring.

He said: “I think the economic impact – not just of the museum, as there have been changes to Perth Art Gallery – has got huge economic benefits for Perth and Kinross, local residents and businesses as a whole.”

Councillor Stewart Donaldson.
Stewart Donaldson welcomed the Perth Museum progress report.

Councillors were told work on the Cross Tay Link Road is also on schedule.

The new four-mile stretch of road will link the A93 and A94 near Scone to the A9 north of Perth’s Inveralmond Roundabout.

It involves the construction of a brand new three-span bridge over the River Tay.

Executive director of communities Barbara Renton said: “In terms of the Cross Tay Link Road we continue to be on schedule and trying to open up bits of road, as we can, as they are completed.”

