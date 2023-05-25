Perth Museum: Public get first peek at £27.2m project as boarding comes down

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The public can now have their first proper peek at works on the £27.2m Perth Museum on schedule to open in spring 2024.

The former Perth City Hall – currently being converted into a museum that will showcase the Stone of Destiny as its centrepiece – is now completely clear of boarding.

Boarding around the site has been gradually removed over the past fortnight allowing those visiting Perth’s Café Quarter to get a better look at the renovations through just the metal railings.

The external works are almost complete and – according to council leader Grant Laing – internally the building looks “spectacular”.

The SNP leader had a peek inside on Monday, May 22.

‘It’s pretty spectacular’ says leader

Cllr Laing – who admits to having previously had mixed thoughts about the project – was highly impressed with what he saw.

He said: “I think internally it’s getting pretty well complete.

“The building itself looks really really fabulous – and that’s before you put any artefacts in it.

“It’s pretty spectacular just as an empty building so once you get all the artefacts and displays in it will be really very impressive.

“I had mixed thoughts about it but I think the council and workforce have done a good job and kept it authentic to what it was like before.”

‘It’s bringing life back into the area’

And Cllr Laing is pleased to see the economic boost the project is building to the surrounding area.

Earlier this month St John’s Bar and Restaurant – on the corner of St John’s Place and King Edward Street – opened its doors to the Perth public.

The council leader said: “It’s bringing life back into the area.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the project was on schedule.

The council spokesperson said: “The project is on track – the boarding around the building has been coming down in stages over the past two weeks – and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to Perth Museum in 2024.”