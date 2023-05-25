Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Perth Museum: Public get first peek at £27.2m project as boarding comes down

External works are almost complete and internally the building is said to look 'spectacular'.

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
The boarding has come down outside Perth Museum. Image: Local Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.

The public can now have their first proper peek at works on the £27.2m Perth Museum on schedule to open in spring 2024.

The former Perth City Hall – currently being converted into a museum that will showcase the Stone of Destiny as its centrepiece – is now completely clear of boarding.

Boarding around the site has been gradually removed over the past fortnight allowing those visiting Perth’s Café Quarter to get a better look at the renovations through just the metal railings.

The external works are almost complete and – according to council leader Grant Laing – internally the building looks “spectacular”.

The SNP leader had a peek inside on Monday, May 22.

‘It’s pretty spectacular’ says leader

Cllr Laing – who admits to having previously had mixed thoughts about the project – was highly impressed with what he saw.

Images by Local Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.

He said: “I think internally it’s getting pretty well complete.

“The building itself looks really really fabulous – and that’s before you put any artefacts in it.

“It’s pretty spectacular just as an empty building so once you get all the artefacts and displays in it will be really very impressive.

“I had mixed thoughts about it but I think the council and workforce have done a good job and kept it authentic to what it was like before.”

‘It’s bringing life back into the area’

And Cllr Laing is pleased to see the economic boost the project is building to the surrounding area.

Earlier this month St John’s Bar and Restaurant – on the corner of St John’s Place and King Edward Street – opened its doors to the Perth public.

The council leader said: “It’s bringing life back into the area.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council confirmed the project was on schedule.

The council spokesperson said: “The project is on track – the boarding around the building has been coming down in stages over the past two weeks – and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to Perth Museum in 2024.”

Conversation

