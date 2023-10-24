Stagecoach scraps peak fares on some Fife bus routes – check how much your journeys now cost

Stagecoach has scrapped peak fares on some Fife routes – meaning cheaper journeys for passengers.

The firm’s new day return tickets have replaced the peak day returns previously on offer, which meant prices rose at certain times of day.

Passengers on some routes used to pay peak fares if they travelled before 9am between Monday and Friday.

The changes mean some passengers are now paying less for their trips.

Stagecoach day return prices in Fife

The following journeys are now cheaper for passengers:

Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh

Peak day return was £7.20 (off-peak was £6.10) New price: Day return now £6.10

Cupar to Edinburgh

Peak day return was £8.50 (off-peak was £7.20) New price: Day return now £7.20

Dunfermline to Livingston

Peak day return was £8.50 (off-peak was 7.20) New price: Day return now £7.20.

There are changes to prices for the Perth day return, services from the Broxden Park and Ride or between Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

Stagecoach says the change means everyone is either paying the same as before, or less, to use the services.