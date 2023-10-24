Stagecoach scraps peak fares on some Fife bus routes – check how much your journeys now cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Stagecoach scraps peak fares on some Fife bus routes – check how much your journeys now cost

The changes mean some tickets are now cheaper.

By Kieran Webster
A Stagecoach bus in Fife.
Some people might see cheaper fares on their Stagecoach bus in Fife. Image: Stagecoach

Stagecoach has scrapped peak fares on some Fife routes – meaning cheaper journeys for passengers.

The firm’s new day return tickets have replaced the peak day returns previously on offer, which meant prices rose at certain times of day.

Passengers on some routes used to pay peak fares if they travelled before 9am between Monday and Friday.

The changes mean some passengers are now paying less for their trips.

Stagecoach day return prices in Fife

The following journeys are now cheaper for passengers:

Cowdenbeath to Edinburgh

  • Old price: Peak day return was £7.20 (off-peak was £6.10)
  • New price: Day return now £6.10

Cupar to Edinburgh

  • Old Price: Peak day return was £8.50 (off-peak was £7.20)
  • New price: Day return now £7.20

Dunfermline to Livingston

  • Old price: Peak day return was £8.50 (off-peak was 7.20)
  • New price: Day return now £7.20.

There are changes to prices for the Perth day return, services from the Broxden Park and Ride or between Dundee and Kirkcaldy.

Stagecoach says the change means everyone is either paying the same as before, or less, to use the services.

