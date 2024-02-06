Dundee United New date for Dundee United’s trip to Dunfermline confirmed as Championship clash gets BBC TV billing The last meeting between the sides at Tannadice ended in a 0-0 draw. By Alan Temple February 6 2024, 3:30pm February 6 2024, 3:30pm Share New date for Dundee United’s trip to Dunfermline confirmed as Championship clash gets BBC TV billing Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4888241/dunfermline-dundee-united-moved-bbc-scotland-tv/ Copy Link 0 comment The sides clash in their last meeting in Fife. Image: SNS Dundee United’s trip to face Dunfermline Athletic next month has been rearranged to accommodate live TV coverage. The match will now take place on Friday, March 15, with a 7.45pm kick-off. It is the second time BBC Scotland have opted to screen this fixture this season, with United’s last trip to East End Park ending in a dramatic 2-1 win for the Tangerines in front of their cameras. Kai Fotheringham is forced towhen the sides last met at East End Park hurdle Mehmet . Image: SNS The Terrors currently sit atop the Championship following a narrow win at Ayr United last Saturday and hope to extend their advantage to seven points when they face Raith Rovers next Friday night. Dunfermline, meanwhile, are reeling from a 5-0 home loss against Morton.
Conversation