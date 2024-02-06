New date for Dundee United’s trip to Dunfermline confirmed as Championship clash gets BBC TV billing

Dundee United’s trip to face Dunfermline Athletic next month has been rearranged to accommodate live TV coverage.

The match will now take place on Friday, March 15, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

It is the second time BBC Scotland have opted to screen this fixture this season, with United’s last trip to East End Park ending in a dramatic 2-1 win for the Tangerines in front of their cameras.

The Terrors currently sit atop the Championship following a narrow win at Ayr United last Saturday and hope to extend their advantage to seven points when they face Raith Rovers next Friday night.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, are reeling from a 5-0 home loss against Morton.