Driver beaten with wheel brace by Dundee love rival

Christopher Cooney was one of a group of people who beat their victim in September 2022.

By Ciaran Shanks
Cooney will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
A love rival was left bloodied after being beaten with a wheel brace while pinned to a car seat in Dundee.

Christopher Cooney joined other tooled-up men in confronting their victim in the Charleston area of Dundee.

Bad blood boiled over after it came to light the man had been involved in a relationship with Cooney’s then-partner.

Reports have been ordered after Cooney admitted carrying out the attack on September 18 2022.

Tooled-up

The court heard the complainer had driven to Craigmount Place to collect a mobile phone charger from his ex-partner before being met by Cooney

Prosecutor Lynne Mannion said: “When he arrived, he was approached by the accused and two other men who emerged from the accused’s son’s house.

“They were armed with various tools.

“The complainer started to run back to his vehicle.”

The early morning disturbance woke a local couple.

The man made it back to the driver’s seat of his car while being hit “several times” by 38-year-old Cooney, who shouted: “You’re dead,” as he attacked with a wheel brace.

The court heard a garden rake was also used in the incident.

‘Ill feeling’

Police arrived at around 2.45am to find the victim’s vehicle in the road with Cooney and other men around it.

The man eventually sped off to escape the attack and was later traced in the Invergowrie area.

He sustained several injuries, which included seven cuts to the back of his head which had to be glued shut, along with a cut to his right arm, swelling and bruising.

Cooney and the others were arrested and the wheel braced was seized by police.

Cooney, of Hoylake Place, admitted that while acting with others, he assaulted the man by pursuing him with weapons, pinning him to the seat of his car and repeatedly striking him on the head with a wheel brace and a garden rake.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said there was “ill feeling” between Cooney, who works offshore, and the other man over their relationship with the woman.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until April for reports to be prepared and continued Cooney’s bail.

