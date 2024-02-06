Hunt for man with Staffie who repeatedly approached woman, 22, in Dundee

A Dundee woman has been left “shaken” after being approached on several occasions by an unknown male in a city street.

Police have launched a manhunt for the male, who approached the woman on Benvie Road on multiple days and nights.

He is reported to have had a Staffordshire bull terrier with him on some of the occasions.

Police appeal

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The 22-year-old woman was walking on Benvie Road, near to Black Street and Cleghorn Street, at various times of the day and night on Tuesday, January 2, Tuesday, January 30, Friday, February 2 and Sunday, February 4 when she was approached by the man.

“On each occasion the man has made attempts to speak with the woman before leaving the area.”

The man is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 6 inches tall, with a tanned complexion, of slim build and with short, black hair and black stubble.

He was wearing a full white tracksuit with three blue stripes and a gold signet ring on his left hand. He has sometimes had a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog with him.

PC Andrew McIlvenny said: “The woman was not hurt any of the times she was approached by the man but has been left shaken by the incidents.

“I would like to reassure the community that our officers are doing everything they can to find the person responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises the description of the man to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting crime number CR/0037983/24.