St Johnstone midfielder Cammy Ballantyne joins Clyde on loan

St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy Ballantyne, has joined League Two side Clyde on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old hasn’t featured in a Perth Premiership squad since August, having played an important part in keeping the club in the Premiership towards the end of the previous campaign and starting the first five matches of the current one.

Ballantyne’s contract runs out in the summer.

He has already had FOUR successful loans with Montrose, making close to 100 appearances in League One.

‘Slot right in’

Clyde boss, Ian McCall, said: “I’ve been chasing this deal for the last few weeks so I’m delighted to finally get it over the line and welcome Cammy to the club.

“He’s gained a lot of experience with Montrose and then followed that up with playing in the Premiership last year.

“Cammy is a very mobile player who can break up play and has a good pass on him.

“I’m confident he’ll be able to slot right in and hit the ground running in what will be a vital few months for us.”

Ballantyne is the second player to leave McDiarmid Park on loan after the January window has shut, with Sam McClelland making the switch to Dundee United.