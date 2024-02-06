St Johnstone midfielder Cammy Ballantyne joins Clyde on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Cammy Ballantyne joins Clyde on loan

The midfielder hasn't featured for Saints for months.

By Eric Nicolson
Cammy Ballantyne.
Cammy Ballantyne. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy Ballantyne, has joined League Two side Clyde on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old hasn’t featured in a Perth Premiership squad since August, having played an important part in keeping the club in the Premiership towards the end of the previous campaign and starting the first five matches of the current one.

Ballantyne’s contract runs out in the summer.

He has already had FOUR successful loans with Montrose, making close to 100 appearances in League One.

‘Slot right in’

Clyde boss, Ian McCall, said: “I’ve been chasing this deal for the last few weeks so I’m delighted to finally get it over the line and welcome Cammy to the club.

“He’s gained a lot of experience with Montrose and then followed that up with playing in the Premiership last year.

Cammy Ballantyne in action for St Johnstone last season.
Cammy Ballantyne in action for St Johnstone last season. Image: SNS.

“Cammy is a very mobile player who can break up play and has a good pass on him.

“I’m confident he’ll be able to slot right in and hit the ground running in what will be a vital few months for us.”

Ballantyne is the second player to leave McDiarmid Park on loan after the January window has shut, with Sam McClelland making the switch to Dundee United.

More from St Johnstone FC

Sam McClelland battles for a high ball with Simon Murray.
Sam McClelland: The centre-back Dundee United need and the game-time St Johnstone boss Craig…
Dundee United new loan signing Sam McClelland at Tannadice.
Sam McClelland checks in at Dundee United as St Johnstone defender makes loan switch
Martin Buglione.
Martin Buglione: St Johnstone's last non-league star who scored a 'van Basten goal', represented…
Benji Kimpioka is up and running.
St Johnstone striker Benji Kimpioka sets goals target after getting off the mark with…
Michael Stewart questioned St Johnstone's direction of travel under Craig Levein but they're now up to ninth in the table.
4 St Johnstone talking points as huge win in Dingwall gives Michael Stewart the…
St Johnstone celebrate their winning goal.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails Highland hero Benji Kimpioka and gives fitness update…
Benji Kimpioka celebrates his goal.
Ross County 0-1 St Johnstone: Benji Kimpioka the star man as Saints get first…
New St Johnstone signing Adama Sidibeh.
New St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh is 'quickest thing on two legs I've ever…
Kerr Smith is ready to make his St Johnstone debut.
Kerr Smith admits he left Dundee United as a boy - but he's arrived…
New St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Craig Levein names ex-Dundee United star who gave him 'similar feelings' to St Johnstone…

Conversation