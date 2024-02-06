Tayside police mountain rescue team expanding as call-outs double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Tayside police mountain rescue team expanding as call-outs double

The Police Scotland (Tayside) mountain rescue team responded to 116 incidents in 2023 - a massive rise on pre-pandemic figures.

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Tayside police mountain rescue team members training in snow-covered Glen Clova.
Glen Clova is just one area covered by the Police Scotland (Tayside) mountain rescue team. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Police Scotland is expanding its mountain rescue team in Tayside due to a surge in demand following the Covid pandemic.

Team leader PC Paul Morgan says call-outs in the region have more than doubled since 2019.

The Police Scotland (Tayside) Mountain Rescue Team was deployed 116 times in 2023.

It currently has 16 officers, spread across three bases in Perth, Dundee and Forfar.

Mr Morgan said: “There is a plan to increase that to 20 over the next couple of years.

“The reason for that being the demand has quite simply increased.”

Police Scotland (Tayside) Mountain Rescue Team leader Paul Morgan taking selfie with Scottish landscape behind him
Team leader Paul Morgan. Image: Police Scotland (Tayside) Mountain Rescue Team.

Mr Morgan was updating Perth and Kinross Council’s housing and social wellbeing committee on the team’s efforts.

He said the biggest number of call-outs, prior to the pandemic, had been 56 in 2019.

By 2022 the number had risen to 85 and last year it hit 116.

Last year included eight water fatalities across Tayside – four in Perthshire and four in Angus.

Police mountain rescue crews an ‘asset to Tayside’

Mr Morgan is the only full-time member. His colleagues all work in other roles, such as cyber crime and roads policing, and have to be ready to drop their regular duties at a moment’s notice to attend rescues.

Police Scotland (Tayside) Mountain Rescue Team vehicles parked next to Kinnoull Hill tower on outskirts of Perth
Members and vehicles at Perth’s Kinnoull Hill. Image: Police Scotland (Tayside) Mountain Rescue Team.

Since 1976, the Tayside police team has also had support from a team of volunteers, who join it on some, but not all, rescues.

The voluntary team, made up of 35 mountaineers – was called out 96 times in 2023, a 72% increase on the year before.

Mr Morgan said the Covid lockdowns had contributed to the rise in incidents.

“Members of the public found there was a countryside out there they didn’t really know existed before that,” he said.

“But it’s also an increase in simple things like battery-powered mountain bikes. More people are using them and so more people are going to be in the countryside and more people are going to be crashing or falling off them.”

Police Scotland (Tayside) Mountain Rescue Team carrying a casualty down a mountainside in rain and thick mist.
Team members go out in all kinds of conditions. Image: Police Scotland (Tayside) Mountain Rescue Team.

He added: “More people are using stand-up paddle boards and canoes that you can buy in places even like Aldi. So more people are going on the water than we had say three or four years ago.”

Committee convener Tom McEwan said the rescuers were “an asset to the area”.

The SNP Blairgowrie and Glens councillor said: “When the unfortunate happens we know that people like yourself are there to come and help us. And that’s great.”

 

Conversation