Man taken to hospital and another charged after crash in Perthshire

A man was taken to hospital and another charged by police after a crash in Perthshire.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on the B9112 near Aberdalgie at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 60-year-old man, who was driving the other vehicle, was charged in connection with road traffic offences.

The road was closed for nearly three hours after the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.35pm on Thursday, 29 August, 2024 we were called to a two vehicle crash on the B9112 near Aberdalgie.

“Emergency services attended and the male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old man, was charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The road was fully reopened around 6.15pm.”