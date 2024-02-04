4 Dunfermline talking points: Pars looking over their shoulder after worst home defeat in 16 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Dunfermline talking points: Pars looking over their shoulder after worst home defeat in 16 years

The 5-0 defeat leaves James McPake's side third from bottom.

Morton put five goals past Dunfermline at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Morton put five goals past Dunfermline at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
By Craig Cairns

Not so long ago, Dunfermline were looking like a side with one eye on challenging for a play-off position.

Saturday’s humbling at the hands of Morton leaves them two places from the bottom and without a win in seven.

Two crunch matches are up next, both also at East End Park, as the Pars look to turn their season around.

There were also more injury issues for James McPake to contend with in a season of endless absences.

James McPake’s Dunfermline were heavily beaten at home by Morton. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s 5-0 defeat to Morton at East End Park.

Worst home defeat in 16 years

October 2007 was the last time Dunfermline suffered such a heavy defeat at East End Park.

That was when Stephen Kenny was in charge and it came against a James McCarthy and James McArthur-inspired Hamilton Accies who were league leaders at the time.

Since then there has been a 5-1 defeat at home to Inverness in the 2016 League Cup and 5-2 loss at East End Park to Queen of the South in 2017.

Saturday’s loss means Dunfermline have taken just three points from the last 21 available and they have one just once at home since they last hosted Morton.

Looking down, not up

McPake conceded post-match that Dunfermline are now wary of the teams behind them, rather than looking up the table.

That starts with two crunch matches versus Queen’s Park and Arbroath, the two teams below them in the table.

The silver lining is that, in this league things can turn very quickly – even a few wins can change the dynamics quite dramatically.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie started his post-match interview by empathising with McPake.

Not so long ago, his side were bottom of the Championship with a pile of injuries. Now they are flying up the league on a 12-match unbeaten run.

Another injury

Dunfermline were dealt a further blow when Sam Fisher was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a calf injury ahead of the game.

It’s not a time to be making excuses but the defence that managed a clean sheet against the league leaders the week before was already on the young side before its eldest member, at 22, dropped out with injury.

That doesn’t excuse a five-goal reserve but the constant defensive disruption is certainly a factor in where Dunfermline are right now.

Craig Wighton was also replaced in the first half after receiving treatment.

Difficult debuts

With no Fisher, Xavier Benjamin was given a baptism of fire in the centre of the back three for an hour before he was replaced.

Xavier Benjamin made his Dunfermline debut. Image: SNS.

He started alongside Cardiff City team-mate Malachi Fagan-Walcott, making his home debut after a fantastic performance in the 0-0 draw at Tannadice.

Both had difficult afternoons, but there were few if any who got pass marks for their performance.

Brad Holmes was the other player to make his Dunfermline debut but was sent on after the fourth goal.

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray looks thoughtful.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as Stark's Park side fail to arrest slump ahead…
Michael Stewart questioned St Johnstone's direction of travel under Craig Levein but they're now up to ninth in the table.
4 St Johnstone talking points as huge win in Dingwall gives Michael Stewart the…
Dundee were furious after referee Graham Grainger awarded Hearts a penalty. Image: SNS
4 Dundee talking points from Hearts defeat - why controversial penalty call was CORRECT…
Raith Rovers defender Keith Watson. Image: SNS.
Keith Watson makes slump vow as Raith Rovers seek answers for 'massive' Dundee United…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty slams handball decision that 'changes everything' in Hearts defeat
A delighted Jim Goodwin at Somerset Park.
Jim Goodwin reveals Dundee United new signing timeline as Tannadice boss outlines 'shot in…
Dunfermline manager James McPake was 'embarrassed' by the performance. Image: SNS.
James McPake 'embarrassed' by Dunfermline defeat as Pars boss explains Sam Fisher absence
St Johnstone celebrate their winning goal.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails Highland hero Benji Kimpioka and gives fitness update…
Dundee United's Ross Docherty celebrates his dramatic winner
Ayr United 1-2 Dundee United: Tangerines go 4 clear at Championship summit after Somerset…
Luke McCowan on the ball
Dundee 2-3 Hearts: Player ratings and match report as Dee lead twice but come…

Conversation