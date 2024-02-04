Wife says six-figure settlement clears service engineer’s name after Perth shop tragedy

The wife of a service engineer killed in a tragic accident at a Perth shop says winning a six-figure settlement clears her husband’s name of causing his own death.

Kenny Heron, 51, died after being crushed beneath a scissor lift at a Co-op store in Bridgend, Perth, in October 2019.

Mr Heron was carrying out routine maintenance when he removed a “bung” in the lift’s hydraulics while underneath it, causing the lift platform to collapse on him.

He had just finished cleaning and greasing the Danish-built lift and had attempted to bleed the hydraulic system, which had failed to restart.

Settlement in excess of £500,000

A fatal accident inquiry ruled that a failure to provide supporting blocks or props – that could have stopped the lift from falling – contributed to Mr Heron’s death.

Now Kenny’s family has been awarded in excess of £500,000 in damages following a civil claim again his employer – Wanzl.

Wife Sheryl Heron, 42, said the settlement clears her husband’s name and any suggestion that he contributed to his own death.

“It would be wrong to say that I am glad to settle a civil action because I’d far rather have my husband by my side,” she said.

“The legal action helps protect my home and it helped me have the support I needed around the FAI.

“But more importantly, for me, it clears Kenny’s name.

“Throughout the FAI I felt like Wanzl was doing and saying things that effectively accused my husband of being responsible for his own accident.

“But the successful settlement lets me know this was not true.”

Mrs Heron said the years since her husband’s death had been “utterly devastating” and she is still trying to deal with the trauma.

‘It clears Kenny’s name’

She added: “I can only say thank you to those closest to me for their ongoing support but as all legal proceedings are now finished I just wish to be left in peace as I find a way to move forwards.”

Emergency services, including Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance, were scrambled to the Bridgend store at 7.30am on October 11.

Mr Heron was airlifted to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee but died six days later.

A fatal accident inquiry in July 2023 found that essential equipment that would have prevented the lift from collapsing had not been supplied by Mr Heron’s employer.

Simon Hammond, partner at Digby Brown in Edinburgh who helped Kenny’s family secure the six-figure sum, added: “Sheryl and the rest of Kenny’s family have waited a long time for justice yet they have always composed themselves with a profound dignity and strength that is truly commendable.

“Fatal accidents are, by their very nature, devastating but the pain of loved ones is worsened when they are denied answers so I hope the outcome of this case brings Kenny’s loved ones the recognition they deserve.”

Wanzl did not respond to a request for comment.