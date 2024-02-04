Chris Hamilton urges Dunfermline to ‘stick together’ after home humbling at the hands of Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Chris Hamilton urges Dunfermline to ‘stick together’ after home humbling at the hands of Morton

The Pars were soundly beaten at East End Park on Saturday and now face two crunch matches.

By Craig Cairns
Chris Hamilton backs the Dunfermline players to bounce back. Image; SNS.
Chris Hamilton backs the Dunfermline players to bounce back. Image; SNS.

Stick together. That was the main message from Chris Hamilton after Dunfermline’s 5-0 defeat at home to Morton.

And the Pars vice-captain, skippering the side in the continued absence of Kyle Benedictus, backs the character of the squad to turn things around.

Dunfermline started poorly on Saturday and never recovered, playing themselves into danger and showing vulnerability at Morton set-pieces.

There were flickers of hope but nothing sustained and Morton were well worthy of their five-goal win.

Morton put five goals past Dunfermline at East End Park. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

The defeat leaves Dunfermline third from bottom in the Scottish Championship with the next two fixtures against the two sides below them, both at East End Park.

Hamilton summed up the feeling after Saturday’s defeat: “Disappointment, anger, frustration.

“We want to stick together and of course we will stick together but we need to start that understanding performances like that aren’t acceptable.

Chris Hamilton: We need to do better

“Defending our box like that isn’t good enough and there are obviously a lot of frustrated boys in there. Come Monday we get back together and focus on the next match.

The manager will probably try and take the blame off us but I think as a group we need to be better than that.

“We know that it is us on the pitch at the end of the day.”

The defeat was Dunfermline’s worst home defeat since Hamilton Accies left East End Park with the same scoreline back in 2007.

The Pars players had been warned in the build-up of what to expect from Morton and how effective they are with balls into the box, especially set-pieces.

Chris Hamilton in action for Dunfermline Athletic. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton has deputised in defence. Image: SNS.

Hamilton, who started Saturday in a more natural midfield position before returning to defence, said the onus was on the players to turn things around.

“We knew what they are good at, we knew how to stop it and we knew what they wanted to do,” he said.

“Then we go on the pitch and play into their hands. It is frustrating for him at the side to watch, frustrating for the fans.

“It is a young group, I understand that but as experienced ones, we need to be better on the pitch at managing the game. On Saturday, I think that let us down.”

More from Football

Dick Campbell is back in management with East Fife. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell will make East Fife 'a team to be feared again' after sealing…
St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Sam McClelland Dundee United challenge
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman.
Andy Barrowman details Raith Rovers' ongoing signing plans and reveals what swung Zak Rudden…
Dunfermline's latest signing Xavier Benjamin. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
New signing Xavier Benjamin sets out Dunfermline goals after revealing his learning curve at…
Cammy Ballantyne.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy Ballantyne joins Clyde on loan
Dunfermline in action against Dundee United at East End Park
New date for Dundee United's trip to Dunfermline confirmed as Championship clash gets BBC…
Aziz Behich celebrates a Dundee United goal
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to bank major Aziz Behich windfall following shock Saudi switch
Sam McClelland battles for a high ball with Simon Murray.
Sam McClelland: The centre-back Dundee United need and the game-time St Johnstone boss Craig…
Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards stretches as he warms up before a game.
Josh Edwards: Why Dunfermline's decision to boot out Barnsley bid was vital and what…
Ricki Lamie
Dundee No 2 points out key lesson to learn as Dark Blues hope to…

Conversation