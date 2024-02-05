Developers say their new Stirling Eats app will be cheaper than Just Eat

The developers of a successful food ordering app in Fife are plotting their next step with the launch of Stirling Eats.

Michael McDade and Bilal Syed, who run Fife Eats, will launch the new Stirling-based app on Tuesday, February 13.

Working alongside takeaways across the county, the duo hope to become the top choice for ordering food in the region.

Michael told The Courier: “Stirling Eats has launched due to the success of using this model elsewhere.

“Bilal and I created Dunfermline Eats in 2020 and last year expanded it into Fife Eats.

“During lockdown we had a retail business and were hit quite hard by Covid.

“With the restrictions and the lack of footfall, we felt we needed to pivot and change what we were doing as a business.

“Bilal has family members that run different takeaways and we identified a gap in the market.”

‘Reduced rate’ compared to Just Eat

Michael is a marketing graduate from Stirling University.

He said: “We’ve decided to launch now as the cost of living crisis is making it difficult for restaurants.

“We will offer a selection of different takeaways, restaurants and cafes, as well as some shops.

“We’ll offer a reduced rate to the local takeaways compared to Just Eat – and we want to help market them too.

“We know that they can make really tasty food but they may not be as good at shouting about it or when they have a new dish or any deals.

“We’re here to amplify any messages they have and use our knowledge of the local area and to help the locals find good food, great deals and help takeaways in the meantime.”

App bosses hoping to help Stirling community

Michael feels their knowledge of the area will lure customers away from other apps.

He said: “We’ll be in Stirling every day, speaking with takeaways and helping them promote their food.

“We will also give back to the local area. What we’ve done successfully in Dunfermline is that every Christmas we donate to the foodbank and we’ll be looking to do that in Stirling.

“We want to look into getting involved with the local community. One thing that has been successful for us is sponsoring local football teams.

“We’re willing to get involved with local charities and help make Stirling a better place.”

Businesses sign up for new Stirling Eats takeaway app

Michael said: “We currently have 30 businesses who are registered and are set to go on Stirling Eats. I imagine within the next couple of weeks there will be scope for another five looking to join.

“We know that number will grow. For context, when we launched Dunfermline Eats three years ago we started with 12, and now we have over 100 partners.

“Stirling Eats is here to stay, to work with local businesses and we’re looking forward to it.”