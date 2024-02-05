Developers say their new Stirling Eats app will be cheaper than Just Eat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Developers say their new Stirling Eats app will be cheaper than Just Eat

Michael McDade and Bilal Syed say the app will offer the best takeaway deals.

By Ben MacDonald
Michael McDade and Bilal Syed to launch Stirling Eats.
Michael McDade and Bilal Syed are set to launch Stirling Eats. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson/Google Street View

The developers of a successful food ordering app in Fife are plotting their next step with the launch of Stirling Eats.

Michael McDade and Bilal Syed, who run Fife Eats, will launch the new Stirling-based app on Tuesday, February 13.

Working alongside takeaways across the county, the duo hope to become the top choice for ordering food in the region.

Michael told The Courier: “Stirling Eats has launched due to the success of using this model elsewhere.

“Bilal and I created Dunfermline Eats in 2020 and last year expanded it into Fife Eats.

“During lockdown we had a retail business and were hit quite hard by Covid.

“With the restrictions and the lack of footfall, we felt we needed to pivot and change what we were doing as a business.

“Bilal has family members that run different takeaways and we identified a gap in the market.”

‘Reduced rate’ compared to Just Eat

Michael is a marketing graduate from Stirling University.

He said: “We’ve decided to launch now as the cost of living crisis is making it difficult for restaurants.

Michael and Bilal set up Fife Eats in 2023.
Michael and Bilal have had success with their app Fife Eats. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

“We will offer a selection of different takeaways, restaurants and cafes, as well as some shops.

“We’ll offer a reduced rate to the local takeaways compared to Just Eat – and we want to help market them too.

“We know that they can make really tasty food but they may not be as good at shouting about it or when they have a new dish or any deals.

“We’re here to amplify any messages they have and use our knowledge of the local area and to help the locals find good food, great deals and help takeaways in the meantime.”

App bosses hoping to help Stirling community

Michael feels their knowledge of the area will lure customers away from other apps.

He said: “We’ll be in Stirling every day, speaking with takeaways and helping them promote their food.

“We will also give back to the local area. What we’ve done successfully in Dunfermline is that every Christmas we donate to the foodbank and we’ll be looking to do that in Stirling.

“We want to look into getting involved with the local community. One thing that has been successful for us is sponsoring local football teams.

“We’re willing to get involved with local charities and help make Stirling a better place.”

Businesses sign up for new Stirling Eats takeaway app

Michael said: “We currently have 30 businesses who are registered and are set to go on Stirling Eats. I imagine within the next couple of weeks there will be scope for another five looking to join.

“We know that number will grow. For context, when we launched Dunfermline Eats three years ago we started with 12, and now we have over 100 partners.

“Stirling Eats is here to stay, to work with local businesses and we’re looking forward to it.”

