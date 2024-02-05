‘We need fresh faces’: Eljamel inquiry demand as Anas Sarwar calls for clear out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We need fresh faces’: Eljamel inquiry demand as Anas Sarwar calls for clear out

The Scottish Labour leader reacted to campaigners' concerns about links with government adviser Jason Leitch.

By Andy Philip
Disgraced Eljamel working in Libya.
Disgraced Eljamel working in Libya.

The inquiry into former NHS Tayside surgeon Sam Eljamel needs “fresh faces” to avoid breaking campaigners’ trust, Anas Sarwar claimed.

The Scottish Labour leader reacted to concerns that government adviser Jason Leitch is too close to the health board, where he was employed.

In recent weeks, campaigners angry at the national clinical director’s role in the Covid Inquiry WhatsApp controversy demanded that he step back from overseeing investigations into Eljamel.

Mr Leitch was on the books at NHS Tayside when the doctor was suspended in 2013 for harming patients.

Queen Elizabeth hospital inquiry

Mr Sarwar said any inquiry must avoid the “obstruction” he experienced in seeking answers at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

An inquiry was ordered there after deaths were linked to infections at the hospital, including that of 10-year-old Millie Main.

Mr Sarwar said trust has meanwhile been “breached” in the Covid inquiry.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said trust had been broken. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

“I took a keen interest for example into the inquiry at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow,” he said.

“I can honestly tell you senior officials have always been an obstruction to that inquiry.

“I hope that families requiring justice when it comes to the Eljamel inquiry don’t face that same obstruction.

“That means fresh faces, people we can have trust in, not the same old faces of the past that have broken trust with the public.”

Eljamel botched dozens of operations and left patients with lifelong injuries between 1995 and 2013 while working in Dundee as a neurosurgeon.

Jason Leitch arrives at UK Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh.
Jason Leitch arrives at UK Covid Inquiry in Edinburgh. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Scottish Government previously insisted Prof Leitch is not involved in overseeing investigations into the surgery scandal despite officials in his department working on it.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scottish Government officials are progressing the necessary work to establish both the independent clinical review and the public inquiry. Once established, those will be carried out and chaired independently of both the Scottish Government and NHS Tayside.”

