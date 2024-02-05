Angus Railway Group photo competition captures poetry in motion

These stunning images from home and abroad were among the entries to Angus Railway Group’s annual photographic competition.

Angus Railway Group has spent 52 years charting the changing face of Tayside and Fife’s tracks since being established by Lindsay Horne and David Tough in 1972.

ARG started to meet every three weeks in members’ homes, where everyone was charged 50p to cover the cost of tea and sandwiches.

The group grew in popularity throughout the 1970s with members joining up from Perth to Arbroath, which sometimes made for standing room only at meetings.

The group organised a number of rail tours in the area in the 1970s and early 1980s, at a time when British Rail was closing several lines and stations.

The group is still going strong in 2024 and members submit images every year to the annual photographic competition in memory of Mr Horne, who passed away in 2012.

The 2023 entries featured shots taken in Courier country, including the glorious Flying Scotsman, and images from further afield taken in places like America and Japan.

Secretary Ian Foulis has shared some of the 50-plus images including the winning entry, which was taken by Mike Cooper on the Keith and Dufftown Railway in September.

Tayside and Fife to the fore

Scott Cunningham’s photo of 60103 Flying Scotsman at Barry Links on October 7.

Graeme Blair’s photo of an Aberdeen-bound InterCity 125 at Forteviot on May 25,

George Gall’s photo of 60103 Flying Scotsman passing the Royal Tay Yacht Club.

Scott Cunningham’s photo of 45690 Leander at Carnoustie on July 29.

Grant Brown’s photo of 37403 Caledonian Sleeper Train at Kinghorn on May 1.

These photos from Tayside and Fife were among those which entered the competition, where seven entries were commended alongside the final 1-2-3 winning line-up.

Commended entries

66103 at Morningside with an engineer’s train of ballast wagons on August 20.

The photo was taken by Ian Foulis.

60103 Flying Scotsman at Kinchurdy on the Strathspey Railway on September 23.

The photo was taken by Timon Rose.

This is 44932 arriving at Morpeth with a rail tour from Cleethorpes on June 10, a photo taken by Michael Halbert.

55260 at Birkhill on the Kinneil and Bo’ness Railway on November 3.

The photo was taken by John Cumming.

Double headed Class 37’s approaching Dundee station with a rail tour.

This photo was taken by George Gall.

A snowy scene on December 2 taken by Scott Cunningham of the 9.30 Edinburgh to Aberdeen service passing Arbroath.

Street running on the Keihan Railway at Hama-Otsu on the coast near Kyoto in Japan in May 2023 in this photo taken by Keith Jones.

It was among the far-flung shots taken by members on their travels.

So who emerged with the Angus Railway Group trophy?

Third place

Graeme Blair’s photo of 68005 at Abdie with a diverted Mossend to Inverness intermodal freight train on September 2 took third place.

The misty scene is incredibly atmospheric.

Second place

Grant Brown’s photo of the Blue Pullman at Burntisland with an excursion from Dundee to Crewe and back was taken on March 26.

The reflection of the train in the water offers a mirror image.

First place

Mike Cooper’s photo of DMU 140022 south of Loch Park on the Keith and Dufftown Railway on September 24 took first place in the competition.

What was your favourite?

