Angus Railway Group photo competition captures poetry in motion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee
Dundee

Angus Railway Group photo competition captures poetry in motion

These stunning images were among those which charmed the judges at the Angus Railway Group annual photographic competition. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Mike Cooper's photo of 45690 Leander at Arbroath in July 2023 show steam coming from its funnel as it passes a grassy bank
Mike Cooper's photo of 45690 Leander at Arbroath in July 2023 was among the entries. Image: Supplied.

These stunning images from home and abroad were among the entries to Angus Railway Group’s annual photographic competition.

Angus Railway Group has spent 52 years charting the changing face of Tayside and Fife’s tracks since being established by Lindsay Horne and David Tough in 1972.

ARG started to meet every three weeks in members’ homes, where everyone was charged 50p to cover the cost of tea and sandwiches.

The group grew in popularity throughout the 1970s with members joining up from Perth to Arbroath, which sometimes made for standing room only at meetings.

The group organised a number of rail tours in the area in the 1970s and early 1980s, at a time when British Rail was closing several lines and stations.

The group is still going strong in 2024 and members submit images every year to the annual photographic competition in memory of Mr Horne, who passed away in 2012.

The 2023 entries featured shots taken in Courier country, including the glorious Flying Scotsman, and images from further afield taken in places like America and Japan.

Secretary Ian Foulis has shared some of the 50-plus images including the winning entry, which was taken by Mike Cooper on the Keith and Dufftown Railway in September.

Tayside and Fife to the fore

The Flying Scotsman at a station
The Flying Scotsman. Image: Supplied.

Scott Cunningham’s photo of 60103 Flying Scotsman at Barry Links on October 7.

The high-speed train passes through countryside at Forteviot.
The high-speed train at Forteviot. Image: Supplied.

Graeme Blair’s photo of an Aberdeen-bound InterCity 125 at Forteviot on May 25,

The Flying Scotsman in West Ferry, with Dundee Port visible in the background
The Flying Scotsman in West Ferry. Image: Supplied.

George Gall’s photo of 60103 Flying Scotsman passing the Royal Tay Yacht Club.

Leander passing through a station
Leander was a popular subject. Image: Supplied.

Scott Cunningham’s photo of 45690 Leander at Carnoustie on July 29.

A colourful snap from Grant Brown. Image: Supplied.

Grant Brown’s photo of 37403 Caledonian Sleeper Train at Kinghorn on May 1.

These photos from Tayside and Fife were among those which entered the competition, where seven entries were commended alongside the final 1-2-3 winning line-up.

Commended entries

66103 hauling wagons with trees on either side of the track
66103 hauling wagons. Image: Supplied.

66103 at Morningside with an engineer’s train of ballast wagons on August 20.

The photo was taken by Ian Foulis.

Timon Rose took this image of the famous locomotive Flying Scotsman, on a rural, tree-lined track
Timon Rose took this image of the famous locomotive. Image: Supplied.

60103 Flying Scotsman at Kinchurdy on the Strathspey Railway on September 23.

The photo was taken by Timon Rose.

Morpeth as it crosses a road on a level crossing
Morpeth in June 2023. Image: Supplied.

This is 44932 arriving at Morpeth with a rail tour from Cleethorpes on June 10, a photo taken by Michael Halbert.

The 55260 with steam coming out of its funnel on the Kinneil and Bo'ness Railway
The 55260. Image: Supplied.

55260 at Birkhill on the Kinneil and Bo’ness Railway on November 3.

The photo was taken by John Cumming.

The Dundee approach is in full view for this train and its passengers
Dundee approach in full view. Image: Supplied.

Double headed Class 37’s approaching Dundee station with a rail tour.

This photo was taken by George Gall.

A train on the tracks amid a flurry of snow
The competition had seven commended entries. Image: Supplied.

A snowy scene on December 2 taken by Scott Cunningham of the 9.30 Edinburgh to Aberdeen service passing Arbroath.

A far-flung shot from Japan, as a train passes buildings
A far-flung shot from Japan. Image: Supplied.

Street running on the Keihan Railway at Hama-Otsu on the coast near Kyoto in Japan in May 2023 in this photo taken by Keith Jones.

It was among the far-flung shots taken by members on their travels.

So who emerged with the Angus Railway Group trophy?

Third place

The diverted train in the misty countryside made for a stunning image.
The diverted train made for a stunning image. Image: Supplied.

Graeme Blair’s photo of 68005 at Abdie with a diverted Mossend to Inverness intermodal freight train on September 2 took third place.

The misty scene is incredibly atmospheric.

Second place

Grant Brown's photo of the Blue Pullman at Burntisland shows the train reflected in the water
Grant Brown’s second place photo. Image: Supplied.

Grant Brown’s photo of the Blue Pullman at Burntisland with an excursion from Dundee to Crewe and back was taken on March 26.

The reflection of the train in the water offers a mirror image.

First place

Mike Cooper's photo of DMU 140022 south of Loch Park on the Keith and Dufftown Railway on September 24 took first place in the competition. The picture shows a home partially hidden by trees and a train emerging from the woods.
Mike Cooper won Angus Railway Group competition and took home the trophy. Image: Supplied.

Mike Cooper’s photo of DMU 140022 south of Loch Park on the Keith and Dufftown Railway on September 24 took first place in the competition.

What was your favourite?

Let us know in the comments below.

Tags

Conversation

More from Dundee

Mike Cooper's photo of 45690 Leander at Arbroath in July 2023 was among the entries. Image: Supplied.
Full list of cruises from Dundee and Fife in 2024
Exchange Street in Dundee.
Man threatened with weapon before van was stolen in Dundee
Derek Kinmond on Andrew Hunter
'I shared a prison cell with Carnoustie murderer Andrew Hunter - he wasn't like…
2
Mike Cooper's photo of 45690 Leander at Arbroath in July 2023 was among the entries. Image: Supplied.
Jail for £300k Dundee fraudster who went on run for 10 months
Mike Cooper's photo of 45690 Leander at Arbroath in July 2023 was among the entries. Image: Supplied.
Council chiefs accused of betraying Dundee women in legal fight over equal pay
2
Mike Cooper's photo of 45690 Leander at Arbroath in July 2023 was among the entries. Image: Supplied.
Dundee pair assaulted delivery driver then scrapped with each other
Mike Cooper's photo of 45690 Leander at Arbroath in July 2023 was among the entries. Image: Supplied.
Best pictures as Grove Academy welcomes the world in Model UN
Strathmartine Road, close to the junction with Coldside Road, Dundee.
Man, 32, taken to hospital as police close busy Dundee street for hours
The doctor works for NHS Tayside.
Experienced Dundee doctor avoids sanctions despite causing 'harm' to mum and baby
Mike Cooper's photo of 45690 Leander at Arbroath in July 2023 was among the entries. Image: Supplied.
Public ownership calls for under-threat Dundee bus routes as 'lifeline' services set for axe
5

Conversation