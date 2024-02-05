Inside access to Perth prison filmed for new documentary on overcrowding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside access to Perth prison filmed for new documentary on overcrowding

HMP Perth is documented in an episode of BBC's Disclosure series, which will air on Monday. 

By Laura Devlin
HMP Perth inmate Chris Martin.
Inmate Chris Martin is featured in the documentary. Image: BBC.

Perth prison is set to feature in a new documentary which lays bare the impact of overcrowding in Scottish jails.

HMP Perth is shown in an episode of the BBC’s Disclosure programme which will air on Monday.

The BBC was given access to film at the jail – the oldest in Scotland – for five days.

The documentary found the ratio of staff to prisoners on the halls is about one officer to 23 prisoners.

Reporter Lucy Adams also speaks to inmates, including Kieran Wallace who sleeps in a cell built in the early 1800s. It was meant for one prisoner but now houses two.

He told her “it would be hard enough for one person, never mind two”.

Kieran Wallace in his cell at HMP Perth.
Kieran Wallace in his cell at HMP Perth. Image: BBC

Andy Hodge, the governor at Perth prison, admits overcrowding pressures have led to increased tensions.

He said: “The pressure of population is forcing us to put more people into one room.

“That’s a real stretch.

“Two adult men into a room where you’ve got one TV, one kettle, tensions start to build, people start to fall out.

“Violence amongst the residents starts to go up.”

‘It’s difficult for most people’

Brian Kinloch, who is in HMP Perth on remand awaiting trial, described the difficulties he faced with his mental health.

He said: Since I’ve been in, I’ve been trying to access mental health which has been very difficult.

“It’ll be a seven-month waiting list.

“It’s difficult for most people. There was a suicide just there. A young boy, 24 years old.

“This is more like a mental health facility than a prison.

“Like I said, the boy down there didn’t have seven months in him.”

Brian was one of 662 prisoners in Perth when Disclosure was filmed. The prison capacity is 630.

HMP Perth inmate Brian Kinloch.
HMP Perth inmate Brian Kinloch. Image: BBC

Fellow inmate Chris Martin told how he began taking heroin at 15 years old and has been in prison more than 30 times.

Chris, who is due to be released soon, also spoke of his long-term aspirations.

“I’m getting a job. I want to start a family”, he said.

“I want to just be able to live a normal lifestyle.”

Speaking in the documentary, the head of the Scottish Prison Service Teresa Medhurst said drastic measures may be needed to address the problem.

“If I have to say enough is enough then it is because we are at a tipping point,” she said.

“We cannot take any more. Prisons become very unsafe. The atmosphere, the tension, the volatility increases. Levels of violence increase, levels of self-harm increase.”

Disclosure: Prisons on the Brink, will on BBC One Scotland at 8pm on Monday.

Conversation