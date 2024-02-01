Preferred candidate to head up Eljamel public inquiry identified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Preferred candidate to head up Eljamel public inquiry identified

Two contenders have been picked to head up investigations into the scandal - one to lead the inquiry and one to head up reviews of patients’ cases.

By Justin Bowie
Disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel.
Disgraced doctor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

A preferred candidate to lead the long-awaited public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal has been identified.

It comes days after SNP health chief Michael Matheson said two contenders were in talks over the inquiry and for a separate case review of the former NHS Tayside surgeon’s victims.

The Scottish Government confirmed one of the candidates will head up the independent probe, while the other will lead the one-to-one patient review.

Eljamel’s patients were delighted when Humza Yousaf finally ordered an inquiry into the scandal last year after years of campaigning.

The major announcement came nearly a decade after the doctor was suspended by NHS Tayside for repeatedly botching operations.

But since then the disgraced neurosurgeon’s victims have grown frustrated and claim the government did not fast enough to get the inquiry under way.

Last month Mr Yousaf angered campaigners when he was unable to guarantee investigations into the ex-Dundee surgeon’s butchery will begin this year.

SNP health chief Michael Matheson. Image: PA.

On Tuesday, Mr Matheson said work to put the public inquiry chair in place was at a “very advanced stage”.

“Both the prospective chairs have been engaging with one another,” he told MSPs.

“There’s been engagement around the clinical review and also the public inquiry in how they will both intersect with one another, because it’s important we get that right.”

Planned investigations into the Eljamel scandal were under heavy scrutiny in the past week due to uncertainty over senior Scottish Government health adviser Jason Leitch’s role in setting them up.

National clinical director Jason Leitch. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The Courier reported the under-fire national clinical director – who faced calls to quit over Covid controversies – was playing a key part in overseeing the clinical reviews.

The Scottish Government downplayed his involvement but said staff from his government department were helping to set up both probes into the fiasco.

Days later, it emerged Prof Leitch is actually an employee of NHS Tayside, the health board where Eljamel worked.

Government officials then insisted the high-ranking national clinical director is not playing any role in either the inquiry or review process.

Mr Matheson said Professor Craig White, the government’s associate director for health, was the key man setting up investigations into the scandal.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mid Scotland and Fife Tory MSP Liz Smith is among those seeking clarification.

On September 7, hours before the inquiry was announced, Mr Matheson told campaigners that work to set up the sweeping case review would be carried out “through” Prof Leitch.

In her letter to the health secretary, Ms Smith said: “If this account is correct, it confirms that both Professor White and Professor Leitch had been tasked with putting the clinical review process in place.”

She has asked the health secretary to provide her with minutes from the meeting.

