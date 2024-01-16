Furious Eljamel victims slam Humza Yousaf after he fails to guarantee inquiry will start this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Furious Eljamel victims slam Humza Yousaf after he fails to guarantee inquiry will start this year

Campaigners compared the first minister to the grand old Duke of York for marching them up the hill then "hanging us out to dry".

By Alasdair Clark
Campaigners have secured a public inquiry into the Eljamel scandal. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.
Campaigners are upset at the lack of progress. Image: Duncan McGlynn/DC Thomson.

Victims of disgraced NHS Tayside neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel say there are “furious” at Humza Yousaf after he refused to confirm their hard-won public inquiry will start this year.

Four months after their victory, an expert has still not been appointed to lead the probe.

Those who went under Dr Eljamel’s knife have long called for an inquiry – requests which were repeatedly denied for nearly a decade.

Asked about a timeline for the inquiry on Monday, Mr Yousaf promised there would be progress but stopped short of a commitment that it would begin this year.

Responding to his comments, campaigners Pat Kelly and Jules Rose said they were “absolutely furious”.

Eljamel victim Jules Rose
Eljamel patient Jules Rose, who has filed a criminal complaint about her treatment. Image: Mhairi Edwards

Ms Rose, from Kinross, said: “It is now four months since the First Minister Humza Yousaf announced this public inquiry.

“Just how long does it take to appoint a chair? All we hear is discussions about appointing a senior chair and that this is at an advanced stage. We heard this weeks ago.

“We all know things are slow and take time in this area, but a snail moves faster than that.

“The length of time this is taking is totally unacceptable.”

‘Humza Yousaf is like the Grand Old Duke of York’

Ms Rose was operated on twice by Eljamel. The surgeon removed her tear gland rather than a tumour in August 2013.

An internal report – understood to be the catalyst for the government’s U-turn on a public inquiry – found Ms Rose’s operation had taken place two months after NHS Tayside should have suspended Eljamel.

Pat Kelly, another victim of the surgeon, said he feared some patients could die before the inquiry completes its work.

“Humza Yousaf is like the Grand Old Duke of York,” the former Dundee DJ said.

“He is marching patients up to the top of the hill and then hanging us out to dry.

“We need to get this process underway as soon as possible.

“We have an excellent team of solicitors waiting to start, but they cannot do anything until funding is in place.”

Pat Kelly was a relentless campaigner for a public inquiry into Eljamel’s time in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Yousaf promises ‘progress’

On Monday, Mr Yousaf told The Courier: “2024 will undoubtedly be a year where we will see progress on that public inquiry.

“All of us want to see answers to the questions that many victims of Professor Eljamel’s have.”

Asked about the progress of the inquiry, a Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We understand how important the public inquiry is for former patients of Mr Eljamel.

“The Lord President has been involved in the process of appointing a chair and discussions are now at an advanced stage.

“Planning for the independent clinical review of individual cases for those former patients who would like to participate is also well underway.

“Further details will be shared publicly as soon as possible and, as with the announcement of the public inquiry, we will ensure that former patients are informed directly wherever possible.”

