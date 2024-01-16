Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng reveals Scottish Cup hopes fuelled by frustration of last season’s ruined run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng reveals Scottish Cup hopes fuelled by frustration of last season’s ruined run

Boateng and the Dark Blues travel to Kilmarnock this weekend for a fourth-round tie.

By George Cran
Malachi Boateng dejected during his time at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Malachi Boateng dejected during his time at Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Malachi Boateng’s Scottish Cup record is played two, won two – then knocked out on a technicality.

The Dundee loan star helped Queen’s Park to a 3-0 win over Peterhead in round three, followed by a 2-0 victory away to Inverness last January.

However, that scoreline would not stand after it was found the Spiders had fielded an ineligible player and were thrown out of the tournament.

After the original tie was postponed, Euan Henderson was signed on loan from Hearts and played in the Highlands. That, though, is against the rules of the competition.

That left Boateng and his Queen’s Park team-mates watching on helplessly as the team they beat stormed all the way to the Scottish Cup Final.

‘Unfair’

This season the Crystal Palace youngster is determined to enjoy a far better cup experience with new club Dundee as they travel to Kilmarnock this Saturday.

Boateng doesn't hold back against Inverness. Image: SNS
Dundee’s Malachi Boateng got the better of Inverness earlier this season. Image: SNS

“Last season in the Scottish Cup was hard to take, given we had such a good result against Inverness then got knocked out,” Boateng said.

“It felt a bit unfair on us as players because we hadn’t done anything wrong and it was on a technicality.

“We thought we were through but then there was talk of what happened when we were coming back down the road.

“There was nothing we could do, we just had to wait and see what the SFA decided.

Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Dundee loanee Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“It wasn’t confirmed for a little while and then we were out, so there was nothing we could do about it.

“We’d put our all into the game, got the result and then got knocked out anyway.

“So it was hard watching Inverness going through the rounds and getting to the final.

“But credit to them, they got their second chance and took it so they deserved to get their big day at Hampden.”

‘Massive’

Dundee have landed a tough draw as they enter the 2023/24 competition.

Their trip to Kilmarnock is the only all-Premiership tie across the entire fourth round.

The Ayrshire side have built a fearsome home record in recent seasons but the Dark Blues are unbeaten against Derek McInnes’ side so far this term.

Joe Shaughnessy scored a last-gasp equaliser when Dundee travelled to Kilmarnock in December. Image: SNS

And Boateng points to the success of Inverness last season – even if it still stings – as reason for the Dee to hope they can make a splash this time around.

“The Scottish Cup is really important for us, we want to do well in it,” he added.

“It would be massive for us to get far in the competition.

“We saw Inverness get to the final last season and other teams outside Celtic and Rangers have won it over the years too.

“So there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be targeting going on a real run.”

Conversation