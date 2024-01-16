Dundee loan star Malachi Boateng reveals Scottish Cup hopes fuelled by frustration of last season’s ruined run

Malachi Boateng’s Scottish Cup record is played two, won two – then knocked out on a technicality.

The Dundee loan star helped Queen’s Park to a 3-0 win over Peterhead in round three, followed by a 2-0 victory away to Inverness last January.

However, that scoreline would not stand after it was found the Spiders had fielded an ineligible player and were thrown out of the tournament.

After the original tie was postponed, Euan Henderson was signed on loan from Hearts and played in the Highlands. That, though, is against the rules of the competition.

That left Boateng and his Queen’s Park team-mates watching on helplessly as the team they beat stormed all the way to the Scottish Cup Final.

‘Unfair’

This season the Crystal Palace youngster is determined to enjoy a far better cup experience with new club Dundee as they travel to Kilmarnock this Saturday.

“Last season in the Scottish Cup was hard to take, given we had such a good result against Inverness then got knocked out,” Boateng said.

“It felt a bit unfair on us as players because we hadn’t done anything wrong and it was on a technicality.

“We thought we were through but then there was talk of what happened when we were coming back down the road.

“There was nothing we could do, we just had to wait and see what the SFA decided.

“It wasn’t confirmed for a little while and then we were out, so there was nothing we could do about it.

“We’d put our all into the game, got the result and then got knocked out anyway.

“So it was hard watching Inverness going through the rounds and getting to the final.

“But credit to them, they got their second chance and took it so they deserved to get their big day at Hampden.”

‘Massive’

Dundee have landed a tough draw as they enter the 2023/24 competition.

Their trip to Kilmarnock is the only all-Premiership tie across the entire fourth round.

The Ayrshire side have built a fearsome home record in recent seasons but the Dark Blues are unbeaten against Derek McInnes’ side so far this term.

And Boateng points to the success of Inverness last season – even if it still stings – as reason for the Dee to hope they can make a splash this time around.

“The Scottish Cup is really important for us, we want to do well in it,” he added.

“It would be massive for us to get far in the competition.

“We saw Inverness get to the final last season and other teams outside Celtic and Rangers have won it over the years too.

“So there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be targeting going on a real run.”