Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby speak of pride at European Championships display

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby have spoken of their pride after notching a top 10 finish at the European Championships.

The British Pairs champions took to the ice in Lithuania in front of a bumper crowd and continued their improvement in international competition.

A personal best of 56.79 in the short program after a clean display put them in eighth place going into the free program.

A couple of errors crept in as they took on the second stage of the competition but that didn’t prevent an impressive ninth-placed finish in Kaunas.

‘Energetic’

Digby said: “We are very pleased to have secured ninth place. This is an improvement on last year in a more competitive event.

“There are areas we need to improve on, but we are proud of ourselves this week. We look forward to progressing even further.”

Vaipan-Law added: “The crowd was large and very energetic, which we loved. It was great fun competing here in Kaunas.

“We also appreciate all the support from back home.”

Italian pair Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise took gold while Lithuania’s own Aleksandra Golovkina, who trains in Dundee, finished 16th in the women’s event.

Great Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won silver in the ice dance competition.