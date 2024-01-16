Perth sports centre closures: Readers react to council’s controversial merger plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth sports centre closures: Readers react to council’s controversial merger plan

Council plans to close Perth's Dewar's Centre, Leisure Pool and Bell's Sports Centre have prompted a backlash from Courier readers

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes.
Perth Leisure Pool is one of the three sports centres slated for closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A plan to axe Perth’s three biggest sports centres and merge some of their facilities on a single site has provoked anger in the community.

Perth and Kinross Council officials want to close the loss-making Bell’s Sports Centre, Perth Leisure Pool and Dewar’s Centre.

In their place, they are suggesting a shrunken version of the PH2O sports venue. It was mothballed last year due to spiralling costs.

But crucially, this single centre would NOT feature an ice rink, a leisure pool or an indoor bowling rink.

Councillors will meet next Monday to discuss the recommendation.

Exteriors of Bell's Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
The three Perth sports centres could be relocated on a single site WITHOUT an ice rink, leisure pool or indoor bowling.

If they want a sense of what residents think, the Courier’s comment sections might make for uncomfortable reading.

Does Perth need sports centres or a new museum?

Readers have branded the suggestion “a kick in the teeth for low income families”.

And many have made comparisons with the money that’s been spent on the new Perth Museum.

It is due to open in the refurbished City Hall at Easter following a £27 million refurb.

However, one critic of the sports centres plan branded the attraction “a five minute wonder” that will not attract repeat visitors”.

Exterior of Perth Museum.
The new Perth Museum will be in the refurbished City Hall. Image: Culture Perth

Another reader, who now lives abroad but returns to Perth regularly, wrote: “I have found my visits to be successively depressive on every return.

“This latest news is a devastating hammer blow to the ‘city’, and… the new, soon to be opened, city hall museum, with a big centre piece lump of stone, is barely an attraction for repeated visits, let alone one.”

Impact on families cannot be overlooked

Elsewhere, readers questioned the impact on families if the sports centres close.

One commenter on The Courier website wrote: “This proposal will only serve to reduce the affordable public services available to working class families. Central government have to take a massive part of the blame for this with council funding cuts in recent years.”

Perth Leisure Pool interior with colourful slides and swimmers of all ages.
Perth Leisure Pool has been a family day out for decades. Image: Live Active Leisure

A mum, on Facebook, said her teenager uses the Dewars Centre and the leisure pool regularly for entertainment and fitness.

“Ridiculous that we won’t have a leisure pool in a place the size of Perth,” she wrote.

“Not everyone has a car or can afford to travel so another kick in the teeth for low income families. ”

Another critic asked: “What kind of city are we meant to be? All these family houses being built in the surrounding areas… with soon NOTHING for them to do.”

And the impact on older residents should not be overlooked either, say readers.

Overview of Dewars Centre interior, Perth, with national flags draped in background and young curlers practising on the ice
Junior curlers on the ice at Perth’s Dewars Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One Facebook commenter said: “I am disappointed for the seniors that use the facility.

“It will be the highlight of some of these guys’ day and main source of exercise.”

Bell’s flood damage costs are a factor

The justifications for the closure of the Bell’s Sport’s Centre include the £2 million repair bill for flood damage that’s currently looming over the venue.

That happened when the North Inch floodgates were left open last October.

The centre and the leisure pool are also being considered for listed building status, which will limit their options for future use.

Bell's Sports Centre in Perth flooded.
Bell’s Sports Centre on the North Inch was closed due to the flooding last October. Image: Supplied

One reader wrote: “I knew as soon as Bell’s got flooded this would happen. Bell’s flood was not covered by insurance and would cost millions to repair the damage.

“So disappointing. If only the flood gates had been closed might not be in this position.”

Scottish Curling deeply regrets threat to Dewars Centre

The fate of the Dewars Centre ice rink has been in question for some time.

It was the home rink for Courier columnist Eve Muirhead and her 2022 Olympic women’s gold medal curling team.

Scottish Curling tweeted: “We deeply regret learning of Perth and Kinross Council’s plans to remove curling from Dewars Centre”.

Mural of four-strong women's Olympic gold medal winning curling team on gable end in Perth.
Eve Muirhead’s Olympic gold medalling curling team owe some of their success to the Dewars Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

In a statement, the organisation said: “Perth is an integral part of the curling community in Scotland, boasting more than 50 clubs and 700 curlers, and losing the rink at Dewars will have detrimental consequences to the sport.”

Scottish Curling chief executive Vincent Bryson said: “We obviously do not want to lose any venue and will be engaging with Perth and Kinross Council and Live Active Leisure throughout January. We must find an alternative to losing curling in Perth.”

Sports centres running at a loss, say officials

Bell’s Sports Centre, the Dewar’s Centre and Perth Leisure Pool are all managed by Live Active Leisure (LAL).

Perth and Kinross Council gives it an annual contract fee of almost £4m – £2.7m of which goes on the three venues.

P&K Council's head of community services Fiona Robertson inside Perth Council Chambers
Fiona Robertson wrote the report recommending the sports centre closures.

The council asked consultants Glasgow Audit to consider the sports centres as part of a wider review of its arms length organisations, including Live Active Leisure.

They found all three buildings are running at a £1.6m annual loss.

All are more than 30 years-old. And they will need a minimum of £3.9m spent on repairs and maintenance in the next five years.

The closure recommendation is in a report by the council’s head of culture and community services Fiona Robertson.

It will be discussed by the full Perth and Kinross Council when it meets on Monday.

More from Perth & Kinross

The B898 turnoff from the A9
Nine-month road closure near Dunkeld planned amid ongoing gas works
Aftermath of New County Hotel fire in Perth on January 2 2023.
Call for new rules that would have shut down Perth's New County Hotel before…
Kiara Marshall.
Blairgowrie woman to compensate Dundee bar worker for drunken punch
Samantha Corbiere.
Stallholder caused chaos and hit steward with car at Errol Sunday Market after 'theft'
Bertha Park High School exterior
4 Perth secondary school catchment areas set for shake-up
Blairgowrie High School. Image: Supplied
Police probe Blairgowrie High School fight uploaded to Snapchat
Abernethy break in
Hunt for suspects who wore snoods and gloves after cash stolen from Perthshire business…
Paul Whitehouse fishes the Tay at Meikleour. Image: Kenny Smith.
‘Proud’ comedian Paul Whitehouse remembers late angler father while opening River Tay salmon season
Snow in the South Inch, Perth
3 new snow and ice warnings for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Olympic gold medallist Eve Muirhead curling at the Dewars Centre, Perth
Perth ice rink, leisure pool and indoor bowls AXED from sports centres merger plan
3

Conversation