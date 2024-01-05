EVE MUIRHEAD: 2024 will hopefully be a year of no more curling venue closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: 2024 will hopefully be a year of no more curling venue closures

Things are looking better for the Dewars Centre.

The closure of Ayr Ice Rink was a huge blow for Scottish curling, according to Eve Muirhead.
The closure of Ayr Ice Rink was a huge blow for Scottish curling, according to Eve Muirhead. Image: SNS.
By Eve Muirhead

There’s something special about Scotland’s curling venues when the ice is full of curlers and so is the bar.

They are great places – as we’ll see again at the Dewars centre this weekend for the annual Perth Masters.

I’ve certainly spent more hours than I could ever count in them.

Curling is like golf with the spread of age groups who can take part – and it’s like golf from the social side of things as well.

2023 was a year when rinks came under threat, with Ayr’s closing in September despite 10,000 signing a petition and the community coming together to try and save it.

Hopefully it won’t be somewhere else in 2024.

That’s my biggest new year wish for curling.

There were over 500 curlers used Ayr’s facility and I’d hate to see any more going.

The good news is that right now, everything seems to be ticking along well at Dewars in Perth.

Catering is back, the bar has been open and it seems as if there’s been a lot more people through the door, which is great.

So I would say, on the whole, my concern level has gone down.

There’s not as much talk about it compared to this time last year, which is always a good sign.

Olympic points up for grabs

On the ice, this will be the year when the 2026 Winter Olympics start to feel real for curlers who hope to make it to Milan-Cortina.

Qualification points are awarded in the World Championships.

Although a home Olympics will never be far away from their minds, the Italian men will want to claim a major championships gold having missed out in the Europeans in Aberdeen.

There are a few fascinating national sub-plots developing.

The Canadian championships will be as competitive and hard to predict as ever but there’s been a definite power shift over the last couple of years and I’d say about three-quarters of Grand Slam fields comprise European and Asian teams these days.

There hasn’t been a Canada gold in the men’s since 2017 and in the women’s since 2018.

That’s a long time for a country that used to dominate the sport.

Team Mouat v Team Whyte in Scotland is a genuinely world class domestic rivalry.

They’ll be up against each other this weekend in Perth then it’s the Scottish Championships at Dumfries after that.

We’re lucky to have the reigning World and European champs and a team pushing them who were in the final of the last Slam.

It could be a very interesting selection meeting for the team that goes to the Worlds!

Over in Sweden, will this be the year Team Hasselborg re-establish their authority over Team Wrana?

Best till last last

Maybe the highlight of the curling calendar will be right at the end when our own Kelly Schafer, who emigrated to Canada, returns to Scotland to compete with a Maple Leaf on her back in the World Mixed.

What are the chances of getting the Canadian Mixed in her new home town and the World Mixed 40 minutes up the road from Montrose, her old home town!

That’s definitely a date I’ve got in my diary.

More from Columnists

Post Thumbnail
Pondering the imponderables, like the TV show Catchphrase
Team Mouat won the 2023 Perth Masters.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Perth Masters curling competition has a special place in my heart and…
Post Thumbnail
Circles – Dundee has it right, everywhere else has it wrong
Post Thumbnail
MARTEL MAXWELL: Is everyone just pretending to be organised for Christmas?
The Dundonian Exhibition, curated by the Evening Telegraph, has brought hundreds of people back to the Keiller Centre
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Evening Telegraph's Dundonian exhibition shows Keiller Centre has a future
Post Thumbnail
Onto (as one word) annoys me so much I might even tut
Eve Muirhead headed from an awards ceremony to help Team Henderson win the Aberdeen Classic.
EVE MUIRHEAD: An award in London, coaching in Aberdeen and now for a day…
A cutting-edge esports and broadcasting facility at Dundee and Angus College's Gardyne Campus is the first of its kind in Scotland. Picture by Isla Glen.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We need to take Dundee's esports potential seriously
Post Thumbnail
St Andrews – a town that can’t write its own name properly
Eilish and Liz McColgan have both achieved Commonwealth Games success.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Outlook for Commonwealth Games isn't bright

Conversation