EVE MUIRHEAD: Perth Masters curling competition has a special place in my heart and needs to be preserved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Perth Masters curling competition has a special place in my heart and needs to be preserved

The 2024 men's event could get an all-Scottish battle.

Team Mouat won the 2023 Perth Masters.
Team Mouat won the 2023 Perth Masters. Image: British Curling.
By Eve Muirhead

The Perth Masters will get the curling year up and running on January 4th.

It’s an event very close to my heart.

Some of my earliest curling memories are of coming down to the Dewars Centre to see my dad compete.

It was great fun being around the place as a young curler and I’ve no doubt that watching some of the greats of the game close-up played a big part in my development.

It goes all the way back to 1971 and the old Perth Ice Rink.

There was a break in the late 80s and early 90s but the likes of Dave Hay and Pete Loudon have made sure the competition has been in good health for the modern era.

Not only has Perthshire got a proud tradition of elite curlers who have competed and won medals at the very top, it’s also got a proud tradition of doing its bit to give back to the sport.

I know I’m biased but it’s still the best place in the country to curl as far as the quality of the ice is concerned and when the bar is busy, there aren’t many places better off the ice as well.

The Calcutta Night is still going, when there’s an auction to bid for a team and hopefully make some money!

And so is the Masters Dinner.

Who’s who

The names of previous winners is like a who’s who of curling.

Chuck Hay, dad, his uncle Bill, Hammy McMillan and Dave Smith are all Past Masters.

And in modern times, Glen Howard, Kevin Coe, Brad Gushue, Mike McEwan, Thomas Ulsrud, Niklas Edin, Tom Brewster and Bruce Mouat have all lifted the winner’s trophy as skips.

If you’re judging a competition by the quality of its champions, that’s a pretty stellar line-up.

I was proud to help support the Masters when a women’s competition was added and this year will be a strange one for me.

I’d never have imagined all those years ago as a wee girl working out what all the different flags on the walls were that I’d be end up coaching a team!

Hopefully Team Henderson have a good week.

It’s been a struggle to attract top teams across here, particularly for the women.

The organisers do a great job with sponsorship and getting prize money as high as they can but ranking points are such a big thing in curling these days.

If we’re to preserve important tournaments like this in Europe, the decision-makers in curling will have to make sure there’s a reason for the top teams to travel.

The strength of curling in this continent has never been greater and it would be a real shame if there weren’t enough competitions in the calendar to keep them over here.

Team Muirhead (not that one)

There’s a Team Muirhead competing (in the men’s, not me!)

It will be great to see Glen and Muirhead back on the ice.

Glen Muirhead will be competing.
Glen Muirhead will be competing.

And there’s a fascinating storyline with Team Mouat and Team Whyte going up against each other.

One is the reigning World and European champions and the other is doing well in the Grand Slams and moving up the world rankings all the time.

I’m sure there’s another brilliant Perth Masters in store.

More from Columnists

Post Thumbnail
Circles – Dundee has it right, everywhere else has it wrong
Post Thumbnail
MARTEL MAXWELL: Is everyone just pretending to be organised for Christmas?
The Dundonian Exhibition, curated by the Evening Telegraph, has brought hundreds of people back to the Keiller Centre
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Evening Telegraph's Dundonian exhibition shows Keiller Centre has a future
Post Thumbnail
Onto (as one word) annoys me so much I might even tut
Eve Muirhead headed from an awards ceremony to help Team Henderson win the Aberdeen Classic.
EVE MUIRHEAD: An award in London, coaching in Aberdeen and now for a day…
A cutting-edge esports and broadcasting facility at Dundee and Angus College's Gardyne Campus is the first of its kind in Scotland. Picture by Isla Glen.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We need to take Dundee's esports potential seriously
Post Thumbnail
St Andrews – a town that can’t write its own name properly
Eilish and Liz McColgan have both achieved Commonwealth Games success.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Outlook for Commonwealth Games isn't bright
Post Thumbnail
When arguing with Donald Trump, comma placement is important
Team Mouat won another European curling gold for Scotland.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Euro champs Team Mouat are 'greatest ever' Scotland curling team contenders

Conversation