EVE MUIRHEAD: Perth Masters curling competition has a special place in my heart and needs to be preserved

The Perth Masters will get the curling year up and running on January 4th.

It’s an event very close to my heart.

Some of my earliest curling memories are of coming down to the Dewars Centre to see my dad compete.

It was great fun being around the place as a young curler and I’ve no doubt that watching some of the greats of the game close-up played a big part in my development.

It goes all the way back to 1971 and the old Perth Ice Rink.

There was a break in the late 80s and early 90s but the likes of Dave Hay and Pete Loudon have made sure the competition has been in good health for the modern era.

Not only has Perthshire got a proud tradition of elite curlers who have competed and won medals at the very top, it’s also got a proud tradition of doing its bit to give back to the sport.

I know I’m biased but it’s still the best place in the country to curl as far as the quality of the ice is concerned and when the bar is busy, there aren’t many places better off the ice as well.

The Calcutta Night is still going, when there’s an auction to bid for a team and hopefully make some money!

And so is the Masters Dinner.

Who’s who

The names of previous winners is like a who’s who of curling.

Chuck Hay, dad, his uncle Bill, Hammy McMillan and Dave Smith are all Past Masters.

And in modern times, Glen Howard, Kevin Coe, Brad Gushue, Mike McEwan, Thomas Ulsrud, Niklas Edin, Tom Brewster and Bruce Mouat have all lifted the winner’s trophy as skips.

Sweden's Niklas Edin wins Mercure Perth Masters in Scotland! #curling https://t.co/zq79dAeyvJ pic.twitter.com/oL5Qwe9TK2 — On The Curling Tour (@TheCurlingTour) January 8, 2018

If you’re judging a competition by the quality of its champions, that’s a pretty stellar line-up.

I was proud to help support the Masters when a women’s competition was added and this year will be a strange one for me.

I’d never have imagined all those years ago as a wee girl working out what all the different flags on the walls were that I’d be end up coaching a team!

Hopefully Team Henderson have a good week.

It’s been a struggle to attract top teams across here, particularly for the women.

The organisers do a great job with sponsorship and getting prize money as high as they can but ranking points are such a big thing in curling these days.

If we’re to preserve important tournaments like this in Europe, the decision-makers in curling will have to make sure there’s a reason for the top teams to travel.

The strength of curling in this continent has never been greater and it would be a real shame if there weren’t enough competitions in the calendar to keep them over here.

Team Muirhead (not that one)

There’s a Team Muirhead competing (in the men’s, not me!)

It will be great to see Glen and Muirhead back on the ice.

And there’s a fascinating storyline with Team Mouat and Team Whyte going up against each other.

One is the reigning World and European champions and the other is doing well in the Grand Slams and moving up the world rankings all the time.

I’m sure there’s another brilliant Perth Masters in store.