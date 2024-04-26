EVE MUIRHEAD: Men’s golf has a different problem to women’s golf but both need solutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Men’s golf has a different problem to women’s golf but both need solutions

The Olympic gold medallist also reflects on the retirement of a curling great.

Rory McIlroy.
Image: Shutterstock.
By Eve Muirhead

There are a lot of factors go into viewer figures for sporting events.

The 20% drop-off for the last round of The Masters will be a complicated one to unpick.

Sometimes you get unlucky with the way the Sunday at a major plays out and Scottie Scheffler being relentlessly good didn’t make for an exciting conclusion.

I bet a lot of people would have changed the channel when his second victory at Augusta started to feel inevitable early in the back nine.

A sport also needs to get lucky when it has a serial winner.

Again, it’s not Scheffler’s fault that he doesn’t have a big, charismatic personality.

However, my guess would be that the most meaningful factor is the continued absence of a breakthrough in the LIV Golf-PGA Tour split and the public’s weariness with it.

Hearing golfers constantly speaking about money is literally a turn-off.

The news agenda in the golf bubble is still being driven by splits and potential reconciliations.

The Rory McIlroy LIV rumour was the latest big one that turned out to be false.

It’s ironic that the most recent big golf story – McIlroy showing a willingness to go back into the PGA boardroom to help sort things out – surrounds the golfer who has the best grip on the fact that news like this is exactly the sort of thing damaging the sport.

I hope Nelly Korda proves to be a cross-over star for women’s golf.

She really should be.

Winning five straight LPGA tournaments, the last of them a major, is a phenomenal achievement.

The fact it’s only been done twice before in the history of the game speaks for itself.

She’s got a good back-story – a famous sporting dad and a big health scare to overcome a couple of years ago.

And she plays her golf quickly, which is a big thing in my eyes.

Unfortunately, whereas with the men’s game people know where to find the golf on TV but are turning off in greater numbers, in the women’s the live action just doesn’t seem to be getting the platform it deserves.

It’s becoming a bit of a changing of the guard end to the season in curling.

Jennifer Jones finishing up in the women’s game was the big story at the recent Players Championship out in Toronto.

And that’s been followed by Glenn Howard announcing his full retirement as a player.

As with Jennifer, the word ‘legend’ sits perfectly with Glenn.

To have lasted as a curler – and a competitive curler at that – through to the age of 61 is incredible.

Glenn was at the top of the sport, or very close to it, for almost four full decades.

He won four national titles and the same amount of World crowns.

The Olympics proved elusive but he was competing in a golden era of Canadian curling.

It was an absolute privilege to have Glenn as part of my career.

Of all the coaches I’ve had, his aura and knowledge of the game was something else.

I’d be amazed if he doesn’t stay involved as a coach and whichever team gets Glenn in their corner next will be very fortunate.

