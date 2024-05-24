EVE MUIRHEAD: I’m humbled to be chosen to lead Team GB at next Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: I’m humbled to be chosen to lead Team GB at next Winter Olympics

The gold medal winner has been appointed Chef de Mission for 2026.

Eve Muirhead
Eve Muirhead will be the Team GB Chef de Mission at the next Winter Olympics. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
By Eve Muirhead

I’m incredibly proud to have been appointed the Chef de Mission for Team GB at the next Winter Olympics.

When you see the lovely reaction to the news and take a bit of time to let it sink in what the role means, it really is pretty humbling to be in a position of such responsibility.

It’s a privilege.

And personally for me, it’s an exciting opportunity.

I guess it’s a bit scary as well because it’s a big step-up from doing a similar job at the Youth Winter Olympics in Gangwon earlier in the year.

The scale of it will be on a whole different level.

But, I guess, the principles are the same.

Team GB's Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster celebrate curling gold on the Gangwon 2024 podium.
Team GB’s Callie Soutar and Ethan Brewster celebrate curling gold on the Gangwon 2024 podium.<br />Image: Chloe Knott/PA Wire

Basically, I’m in charge of a the team behind the team, whose purpose will be to help athletes fulfil their dreams, whatever they may be.

In my four Olympic Games, I looked on the Chef de Mission as a person who was always there for me to speak to.

That’s how I’ll be viewing it.

I was lucky to have Mike Hay in the role for a couple of my Games.

With Mike being from Perth and a former curler, it’s nice to follow in his footsteps.

I’m definitely going to lean on him over the next year and a bit.

I do think the fact that I’m not long retired will help me.

There will be older curlers than me still competing in Italy in 2026!

Current athletes feeling they can relate to me is a big part of it and I’ll be doing my best to hopefully help inspire the Brits as a role model and be a hands-on leader who can pass on the benefit of my experience when it’s asked for.

Scottie Scheffler is probably the last man you’d imagine being taken away in handcuffs before the start of a golf tournament.

It’s ironic that in last week’s column I was talking about Rory McIlroy being able to play good golf when there were big things going on in his private life.

Scheffler’s Friday morning trip to a police cell gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘distraction’.

I’m absolutely amazed he was able to play a good round of golf after that.

Thankfully, there was never anything quite so dramatic before I stepped on the ice to compete.

Forgetting clocks have changed or transport breaking down on the way to the venue was as bad as it got!

Congratulations to St Johnstone on securing another season in the Premiership.

It was a dramatic day on Sunday and one thing I do know all about from my own career is depending on a result you have no control over.

It happens a lot in curling at the end of the round robin stage, going into the knock-outs.

As much as I’d love to say I was totally focused on my own game all the time, that’s impossible.

Especially when other games are being played on the same ice!

The Beijing Olympics is the biggest example.

You do feel helpless at times, which every athlete will tell you, is horrible.

St Johnstone are staying up.
St Johnstone are staying up. Image: SNS.

I dread to think what those few minutes were like for the Saints players after their game was over and Ross County’s was still going on.

It would have made the celebrations even better in the end, though!

More from Columnists

Eve Muirhead at the Scottish Cup final.
EVE MUIRHEAD: 10 year anniversaries for St Johnstone and Rory McIlroy
Women's football coaches Carla Ward and Emma Hayes are leaving their jobs in the WSL.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Women coaches in women's football are crucial - and Emma Hayes should…
Investment will be needed at McDiarmid Park.
JIM SPENCE: Prospective new St Johnstone owner Adam Webb will need to get a…
Eve Muirhead is hoping a new owner at St Johnstone will work out well for the club she supports.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Informed decisions will be key for a new St Johnstone owner
Rory McIlroy.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Men's golf has a different problem to women's golf but both need…
Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones are among the team skips at this week's Players Championship in Toronto.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Grand Slam curling gets taken over and big opportunities open up
HMS Unicorn
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Happy birthday, HMS Unicorn!
Rebecca Morrison in action at the World Curling Championships.
EVE MUIRHEAD: No World curling medal for Scotland but every game matters for Olympic…
Staff work on the pitch at Dens Park. Image: Shutterstock
RAB DOUGLAS: Multi-club model can be good for Scottish football and what Dundee MUST…
Courier News, Paul Malik Story, CR000 Updated general view pictures of DCA - Dundee Contemporary Arts centre. DCA, Perth Road, Dundee. Friday 7th September 2018.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: DCA was the start of the 'new Dundee'

Conversation